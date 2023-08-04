Baldur’s Gate 3 is out for PC, but a PS5 release is due on Sept. 6. If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to buddy up with friends on PS5 in the future via crossplay, or even if you’ll be able to move your save to console in the future, then you’ve come to the right place.

In a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, crossplay is more important than ever, with it supporting up to four-player co-op and LAN multiplayer. Cross-platform support, on the other hand, allows you to move your save between platforms. If you create a Larian account, you will be able to save game progress on one platform and pick it up on another platform.

Read below for more information on everything we know about if Baldur’s Gate 3 has crossplay and cross-platform support!

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay?

Baldur’s Gate 3 may not support crossplay. Image via Larian Studios

There is no crossplay in Baldur’s Gate 3. This means that when the PlayStation 5 version launches in early September, PS5 and PC players can’t party up together. Developer Larian Studios hasn’t confirmed whether it will add crossplay support in the future.

But, if you are on PC, there is a small form of crossplay available. Crossplay works between users on Steam and GOG and between Windows and Mac users. While it’s not a huge win, it at least gives PC players some flexibility in who they are able to play with.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have cross-platform support?

Some good news, as stated before, is that Baldur’s Gate 3 fully supports cross-platform progression. So when the game releases on PS5, those who have been playing on PC will still be able to access their saves on Sony’s hardware. Essentially, whichever platform you play on, your save will be safe and you’ll be able to pick up where you left off.

You will need to create a Larian Studios account to utilize cross-progression, which is well worth doing as it also means you can take advantage of Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops too.

Of course, if you want to take advantage of cross-platform progression, you need to buy two copies of Baldur’s Gate 3, one for PC and one for PS5. This isn’t ideal for most players but could be useful for those with a different system in two separate locations.

