All current Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops and how to earn them

The highly-anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming on Aug. 3, and it wouldn’t be a new game launch without Twitch coming in hot with some collaborative drops to spice things up.

A Twitch drops campaign for Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow players to earn cosmetics simply by watching others play the game on Twitch following the game’s launch beginning at 11:00am CT on Aug. 3, and it won’t even take that long to get the rewards, either.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch drops

When the game launches on Thursday, players will be able to earn a purple Twitch-themed camp clothing set of Streamhopper Loafers, Channeler’s Trunks, Periwinkle Undergarments and a Chatterbox’s Tabard.

If you like purple as much as Twitch does, these regal fits will be a must-have. Image via Larian Studios

While players can get camp clothing outside of the Twitch drops event, these specific cosmetics are exclusive to the Twitch drops campaign. You don’t need to have a Baldur’s Gate 3 copy in order to earn the cosmetics, but you’ll want to make sure that you get it and have a Larian account so that you can link it up and get the camp clothing added to your inventory.

How to earn Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops

Earning the Twitch drops is as simple as watching two hours of a Baldur’s Gate 3 stream that has drops activated. Most creators that have drops activated will have it in their stream title.

After you’ve watched for two hours, check your Drops Inventory page on Twitch to claim the prize. You should see a “claim” button over the drop on your accounts Twitch.tv/drops/inventory page. You will need to link your Larian account to your Twitch account prior to getting the drops, but that can be done through the official Larian website.

Once you’ve claimed the items and have the game, you will be able to find the camp clothing in your Camp Chest in the game. The drops campaign will run until Aug. 17 so there’s no real rush, but considering the fact that many top streamers will likely be playing it as soon as it launches, I know that I’ll be nabbing my Twitch drops right out of the gate by watching one of my go-to creators that happens to be playing the game.

