Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on Aug. 3, and it can offer hundreds of playtime with its numerous optional quests and endings in addition to the main story. Still, players want more, and many wonder if and when they’ll see a DLC come.

The only thing that resembles a DLC so far is the Physical Deluxe Edition of BG3. It includes the base game, as well as some precious collector items. But it doesn’t actually add original content to the game.

Is a DLC coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 in the future? Here is what we know on the matter.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 getting DLC?

There’s always more to discover in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the time of writing, there is no clear answer on when players will be able to discover new content on the game, as a DLC has yet to be revealed by the developer.

The team still gave an answer on the matter, even though it’s quite vague. At Gamescom 2023, IGN reported that Larian Studios’ product manager Tom Butler answered the question. “We’ll carry on patching for a while and then we’re all going to take a holiday and then we’ll figure out what we do next,” he said, according to the outlet. “But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what yet.”

From what Tom Butler said, players can expect to wait for quite a long time before seeing more content being added to the game. Developing BG3 took a massive amount of time and effort from Larian Studios, after all. It took the team six years to produce it, including three years of early access.

It doesn’t mean that nothing new will come to the game at all for a while. Seasonal events might add some elements to it as time passes, such as new quests and minor features.

Meanwhile, BG3 will become accessible to more players soon. It will release on Xbox sometime before 2024, although a precise date has yet to be revealed.