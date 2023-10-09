Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Potent Robe in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 tends to give all the love to armor wearers when it comes to special loot (looking right at you, Adamantine Forge), but that is not the case for the Potent Robe.

This piece of Act Two equipment is a Charisma caster’s best friend and might be the last upgrade your Warlock or Sorcerer ever needs. Getting your hands on the Potent Robe isn’t terribly difficult, but you do need to ensure certain events happen at different moments throughout your playthrough before this item is available. Read on to learn how to get the Potent Robe in BG3 as well as a full breakdown of the item’s stats and strengths.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to get the Potent Robe

The Potent Robe is given as a quest reward from Alfira in the Last Light Inn after players complete Rescue the Tieflings. Sounds simple enough, right? Sort of.

If the name Alfira doesn’t ring a bell, that’s probably a good thing. If you’re playing as a Dark Urge, it’s very unlikely you’ll have forgotten this poor Bard. During Act One, Alfira shows up at the camp of Dark Urge players, requesting to join the adventuring party.

No matter what the player says, the Durge will brutally murder her. If Alfira dies in Act One, you cannot get the Potent Robe.

Dark Urge players are still able to get this powerful robe, but only by using a loophole to save Alfira during Act One. The easiest way of doing this is by finding out which long rest the event is going to trigger during, and then loading a save from earlier that same day. Just before taking the long rest, knock Alfira out with nonlethal damage, and then rest as usual. A Dragonborn Bard named Quil will show up to be murdered instead of Alfira, so she’ll still be around to give you the Potent Robe in Act Two.

Alfira isn’t the only one who needs to be kept alive to get the Potent Robe in BG3—it is also crucial Lakrissa survives the Tiefling rescue from Moonrise Tower. This is easy, as she isn’t meant to die, but it’s still something you want to keep your eye on as anything can happen in BG3.

There are many different ways the quest Rescue the Tieflings can be started, and you don’t actually have to speak with Alfira specifically to start the quest—all that matters is you speak to her when completing it.

Follow this checklist to make sure you’ve done everything needed to get the Potent Robe:

Make sure Alfira doesn’t die in Act One.

in Act One. Save Isobel at Last Light Inn so its residents survive.

at Last Light Inn so its residents survive. Rescue the Tieflings from Moonrise Tower, making sure that Lakrissa survives the rescue.

the rescue. Speak with Alfira in Last Light Inn after the rescue and receive the Potent Robe as a reward.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Potent Robe stats and usage

It’s technically subjective, but we believe the Potent Robe is the absolute best robe option for Warlocks and Sorcerers. Here’s what the item does:

Grants 11 AC .

. Gregarious Caster —Cantrips deal bonus damage equal to your Charisma Modifier.

—Cantrips deal bonus damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. Well-Liked and Well-Fortified—At the start of each of your turns, gain temporary hit points equal to your Charisma Modifier.

The protection and bonus hit points are both nice, but the extra Modifier damage is what makes this phenomenal. Here’s the thing—usually, spells don’t have any attribute modifier applied to their damage. This ability automatically adds three to five damage (depending on your Charisma score) to every spell you cast.

Gregarious Caster also stacks with other effects that add Modifiers to spellcasting. If you’re a Warlock who has buffed up their Eldritch Blast, your Charisma Modifier will be added twice because of this robe. If you’re a Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer using their preferred element, you’ll also get your Modifier added twice.

The Potent Robe stacks with other items too; most importantly, with the Necklace of Elemental Augmentation, which adds your spellcasting Modifier onto all elemental spells that you cast. A Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer with 20 Charisma who is wearing the Potent Robe and the Elemental Augmentation Necklace will have 15 automatic bonus damage applied to all of their elemental spells.

