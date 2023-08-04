Baldur’s Gate 3: How to change dice skins in BG3

Dice rolling is a critical part of Baldur’s Gate 3, so it’s understandable that you may want to customize your dice to reflect yourself better. Or, you may simply want to apply that cool Deluxe Digital or Collector’s edition skin you’ve got.

Fortunately, changing your dice skin is pretty straightforward. You just need to follow a couple of simple steps.

How to change your die design in Baldur’s Gate 3

To change your die design in Baldur’s Gate 3, you first need to wait for a dice roll to be triggered. Dice rolls are triggered regularly throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, so you shouldn’t have to wait long for one to appear. When the screen prompting you to roll the dice appears, don’t roll the dice. Instead, first look to the bottom left-hand corner and you should see a small purple hexagon.

Related: How to change character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Changing your dice skin is pretty straightforward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you click on this hexagon, it brings up a pop-up of die designs. All the designs you have available should be there to choose from, including the Deluxe Digital Edition and Collector’s Edition skins. Simply select the skin you want to use and that will apply it.

You can then roll the dice as normal and see your new design in action. It’s that simple.

Unfortunately, you can’t find die in the world, so the designs available to you will depend on which edition of the game you picked up.

About the author