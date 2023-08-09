Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill Yurgir or save him from his contract in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players plenty of crucial decisions to make along their journey, one of which involves Yurgir in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Players will travel through the Sanctuary of Shar in their quest to infiltrate The Absolute in Moonrise Towers, where they are numerous puzzles to solve, enemies to kill, and gear to loot.

To fully explore the Gauntlet of Shar, you will require orbs—the last of which is by Yurgir, leading to direct interaction with him.

Like many things in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, there are several options ahead of you, where you can either defeat Yurgir or break his contract.

How to kill Yurgir in BG3

To get the final orb needed in the Gauntlet of Shar, you’ll have to interact with Yurgir, and killing him, although tough, is the quickest way to get what you need—plus it keeps Astarion happy.

Yurgir’s Concussive Blast is a massive problem, particularly for any melee characters, and his horde of followers can quickly drain through your health, so be prepared for a lengthy fight that may require reloading a save and trying again.

There are, however, some tips to make this fight easier. One way to deal significant damage is to wait until he spawns bombs across the room, then use a character like Karlach to throw them back—which makes them explode instantly.

Alternatively, use a familiar or cast ally to lure Yurgir and his followers down to ground level and near the door, where you can control the flow of combat better and protect yourself from attacks by moving outside of the doorway.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Shadowheart build in BG3

High persuasion can skip the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to avoid the hard fight, there is a way to avoid combat completely and, even if you don’t succeed fully, you can whittle down his companions to leave just the big man himself to face off against.

At the beginning of the dialogue with Yurgir, steer the conversation toward his pact with Raphael and get him to share his contract details. You can then ask Yurgir why he wanted the Dark Justiciars dead, which he says was so that he no longer had an audience.

Passing the first persuasion check, which is 16, he will kill his followers. Another Persuasion check of 21 leads him to kill his pet displacer and a final Persuasion check of 21 results in Yurgir defeating himself.

While you may not pass all the checks, even getting rid of his followers makes the fight easier, and it’s best to go for this approach using a character with a high Charisma and Persuasion score.

How to save Yurgir in BG3

Save the day through persuasion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can use the dialogue to steer Yurgir away from a fight entirely and opt to try to save him from his contract—though this does upset Astarion due to the deal you made with Raphael.

Begin by steering the conversation towards the pact with Raphael, then ask why he wanted the Dark Justiciars dead. An option can then be taken to persuade Yurgir to allow you to look for a way to save him from his contract by exploring. I had this option because I am a Ranger.

A large yellow circle will then appear on your map highlighting the area where you can investigate to find out exactly what is stopping Yurgir’s contract from being fulfilled.

When speaking to the rats, you’ll discover they speak as one. Head to the coordinates X: -709 Y: -723 and you’ll find a book, One Becomes Many, and a Broken Effigy. Interact with the Effigy and a rat will spawn with a warning.

Attack the rat and kill it, which results in another dialogue scene before a swarm of rats attack. Each rat has very little health and can be killed on one hit, but many more will spawn. AOE attacks are great as you can kill several in one go.

After the rats are defeated, a Dark Justiciar will appear. Kill him, and take his loot, and you can return to Yurgir having successfully broken his contract and completed the quest—leaving you free to take the last orb you need.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best classes and subclasses in BG3

About the author