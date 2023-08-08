Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Karlach build in BG3

Companions are crucial in any Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough and Karlach is certainly one of the best, who can be improved further with the right build.

While you cannot change the race of a companion, you can alter their class and subclass, making them customizable to fit exactly what you need in your party—though changing Karlach from a Barbarian isn’t wise.

Instead, you can take advantage of the Barbarian’s many traits and bonuses to turn Karlach into a brilliant damage dealer and tank, capable of cutting her way through even the most difficult enemies in the game.

While any choices of subclass, abilities, and build are viable, here’s our pick of the very best options to select.

Best Karlach subclass & level progression

Frenzy is a crucial asset. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once Karlach reaches Level Three, you will need to choose a Barbarian subclass. The best choice is Berserker, which takes advantage of your bonus action and allows for greater damage from range—which is important, as otherwise, it is significantly lacking.

At Level Four, a Feat is unlocked and the best choice is Ability Improvement, putting both points into Strength to raise Karlach to 19.

Level Five is where Karlach really starts to shine, with multiple attacks in a single turn. Usually, this is three attacks per turn but, using a Potion of Speed, you can increase that to five so you can quickly whittle down the health of any enemy.

Major class improvements then unlock at further levels, blocking crowd control effects and preventing you from being surprised, with another feat then unlockable at Level Eight.

You should take Great Weapon Master as your second feat, which allows for a second attack when a melee scores a Critical Hit or kills an enemy. While it does issue a -5 penalty for attack rolls, damage is increased by 10, making the risk vs reward worth it.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Karlach’s location and how to recruit them in BG3

Best weapons, gear, and armor for Karlach

Any heavy weapon with high damage is great for Karlach, though I have been using an uncommon Greatclub for now—simply because it provides Tenacity, meaning you will do four damage even if you miss your attack.

For Armor, stick with Light Armor or Medium Armor to take advantage of Karlach’s Unarmored Defence.

I’m currently rolling with gloves that provide Heat when dealing Fire damage, which pairs brilliantly with the Legacy of Avernus: Searing Smite. However, both Gloves and Boots are interchangeable for whatever bonus you like.

Best consumables, potions, and items for Karlach

As mentioned above, the Potion of Speed is a valuable consumable for Karlach as it provides extra attacks on top of the numerous Actions Karlach can already take, while also increasing movement speed, boosting armor, and more.

An Elixir of Giant Strength is also useful for difficult combat situations, as it raises Strength to 21 until you take a Long Rest, while any throwables that deal fire damage are also beneficial.

Potions are also a necessity, as they are with every companion, to provide healing whenever required.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Infernal Iron in BG3

Combat tips for Karlach

Using this build, you should pop Frenzy on Karlach’s first turn and initiate combat either at range or with melee, depending on the situation. Frenzy should remain active on Karlach’s second turn, which allows you to attack with action and attack again with a bonus action.

Your priority should be to activate Frenzy whenever required at the start of your turn before entering combat. If you lose the Frenzy status, activate it again with your bonus action before using action to attack.

At higher levels, Karlach will be able to make even more attacks on each turn, which provides a massive boost in any combat situation.

About the author