Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Shadowheart build in BG3

Throughout your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re going to need assistance to fight and to heal—and Shadowheart is a great choice for a supporting character.

Shadowheart is a Cleric and, although it can be changed, we highly recommend avoiding doing so, as she is the perfect choice for filling out your party with someone who is capable of improving your survivability.

A range of spells are at Shadowheart’s disposal, making her capable of healing allies, debuffing enemies, and inflicting status effects, while she can also pack quite a punch whenever she needs to enter combat herself.

Though any choice of spells and build are viable in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s our pick of the best options to select.

Best Shadowheart subclass and spell choices

When choosing a domain for Shadowheart, the best choice is Life Domain as this increases her healing capabilities. As a Cleric, this should be your main focus and should prioritize protecting others rather than direct combat

At Level Four, ability points should be put into Wisdom, which should then be maximized after reaching Level Eight.

In the table below, you can see the spells we advise you to pick up each time Shadowheart increases level.

Level One Sacred Flame, Guidance, Resistance Level Two Healing Word, Inflict Wounds, Guiding Bolt, Shield of Faith, Command Level Three Spiritual Weapon Level Four Warding Bond Level Five Mass Healing Word, Glyph of Warding Level Six Spirit Guardians Level Seven Banishment Level Eight Freedom of Movement

Best weapons, gear, and armor for Shadowheart

Any item that provides a boost to healing or protection is great for Shadowheart and I highly recommend Wapira’s Crown—as this restores 1d6 hit points when healing another.

The Amulet of Misty Step is another great item because it allows you to move away from danger or closer to an ally needing healing by allowing the use of Misty Step, and is a great tool for traversing the battle while in combat.

The Shield of Devotion is very rare but well worth hunting for, as allows you to use your reaction and knock an enemy prone when hit with a melee attack unless they succeed a Dexterity Saving Throw.

Best consumables, potions, and items for Shadowheart

The Potion of Speed is by far the best potion in the game, providing double movement speed, an extra action, +2 Armor class, and Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws. With this, you can move Shadowheart around wherever needed to heal—and it’s particularly effective when you’re saving a downed ally, as you can follow up with immediate Healing.

Healing Potions are also a must-have for Shadowheart as she is weaker than allies, so the best approach is to have Shadowheart carrying any healing potions and then use her abilities to heal allies whenever required.

Any throwable with an AOE is also a good choice for Shadowheart.

Combat tips for Shadowheart

Whenever you see enemies ahead and know a fight is about to happen, cast Blessed outside of combat to get a lot of turns, and the focus in combat should be to heal allies whenever necessary.

First turn, using the Guiding Bolt is the perfect start as it can inflict significant damage and your allies will not require healing so early on in a fight.

Try to stay a medium range from any allies, so you can heal whoever is necessary, and don’t be afraid to back off with Shadowheart in a fight, rather than attacking with her.

