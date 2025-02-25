Forgot password
A pale and light-haired half-elf with stellar face tattoos and a blue scaled shirt frowns. Image from Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 photo mode showcase.
Image via Larian Studios
When does BG3’s Patch 8 release? Estimated date

With photo mode, full cross-platform support, and 12 new subclasses, Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 will be available sooner than you might think.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 05:33 pm

After a year and a half of post-release content updates, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally rolling out its final major update in Patch 8 with highly requested gameplay features and bug fixes. 

This final update gives the game everything it needs to thrive in the fan community’s hands while Larian moves on to other projects: a long-awaited photo mode to properly appreciate the game’s notoriously detailed graphics, cross-play between platforms to fully connect the playerbase, and some of the most popular subclasses for every class. 

The best part is that the closed stress test is live now, meaning the bulk of the work is done—you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on Larian’s final touches to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Table of contents

Estimated release date for BG3 Patch 8

Gale, a brown-haired male human wizard from Baldur's Gate 3, stands at the center of a city square and smiles at the camera with his arm outstretched as if taking a selfie.
Yes, the photo mode will be robust enough to take silly selfies and other “creative” shots. Image via Larian Studios

While some PS5 players were accidentally given access just before the stress test went live, there is currently no official release date for the full version of Patch 8. For now, an educated guess based on the contents of the update as well as the release timeline from previous patches lands in early Spring 2025. 

Patch 7 went live for a closed beta on July 25 before launching on Sept. 5, 2024, giving us roughly six weeks of testing as a comparison point. The stress test for Patch 8 went live on Jan. 28—if following the same pattern, it would release in the second week of March. 

However, there are more moving parts in the stress test to work out than in previous patches. The introduction of cross-play means testing not only the patch itself, but also gameplay stability across platforms with mods also taken into consideration—it wouldn’t be a surprise if Patch 8 took longer to refine than prior updates. If we account for some wiggle room to Patch 7’s six week timeline—as well as the seven month gap between Patch 6 and 7—Patch 8 could release as early as mid-March to anywhere in April. 

Currently, there has been one update to the stress test on Feb. 6, just over a week after it went live, and no news since. Hopefully, Larian will announce either a full release date or patch notes for the second stress test update soon. 

What’s in BG3’s Patch 8?

Four player-character gnomes in Baldur's Gate 3 pose while standing around a campfire at night.
Full cross-platform support means more potential for multiplayer shenanigans. Image via Larian Studios

As promised in the initial announcement, Patch 8 will come with 12 new subclasses, photo mode, and cross-play, making quite a few popular mods obsolete upon release. The subclasses being added are:

  • Bard: College of Glamour
  • Barbarian: Path of Giants
  • Cleric: Death Domain
  • Druid: Circle of Stars
  • Paladin: Oath of the Crown
  • Fighter: Arcane Archer
  • Monk: Drunken Master
  • Ranger: Swarmkeeper
  • Rogue: Swashbuckler
  • Sorcerer: Shadow Magic
  • Warlock: Hexblade
  • Wizard: Bladesinging

Additionally, Larian has also added some popular spells and cantrips: 

  • Booming Blade
  • Bursting Sinew
  • Shadow Blade
  • Staggering Smite
  • Toll the Dead

Thanks to the live stress test, we also know how each new subclass plays from level to level—you can check out our full list of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 subclasses and their abilities

Along with photo mode, cross-play, and split-screen functionality for Xbox Series S, Patch 8 will also come with some major bug fixes that have plagued players since the game’s initial release. For one, the infamous bug where the elevator platform in the Gauntlet of Shar randomly drops you to your death will be no more. Additionally, characters will stop getting stuck when “pathfinding via a ladder that’s already in use by another companion,” according to Community Update #33, fixing the frequent issue of accidentally leaving teammates behind on random balconies in Baldur’s Gate. 

Minthara enjoyers will also be happy to hear that many issues with the resident drow will be patched, including multiple issues during her recruitment at Moonrise Towers as well as her getting “stuck babysitting Thaniel” after his rescue. 

Can’t wait to get your hands on the new content? You can sign up for the stress test at the official website. Because the stress test has already been live for multiple weeks, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an access key before Patch 8 releases—but you’ll at least get yourself on the waiting list in case testing runs on longer than expected. 

