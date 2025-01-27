Some PS5 users are getting access to BG3’s Patch 8 before others, and Larian responds

One of the most anticipated updates for Baldur’s Gate 3, and perhaps its final one, has now accidentally been released to PlayStation 5 players. The patch, adding a bunch of new content and numerous subclasses, was supposed to come out later this year, and the devs are on the case.

Earlier on Jan. 27, reports from players started cropping up claiming that the eighth and likely final update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has mysteriously become available to players on the PS5 way ahead of its planned release and upcoming stress test. The players who had gained access to this highly anticipated patch said that they weren’t signed up to any sort of stress test or other early access program, and had no idea how the patch appeared in their games. Larian has since responded to this issue, stating that they’re “working to understand what’s going on” and warned players against making saves on the latest patch since “any saves made while on Patch 8 will not be compatible with Patch 7.”

Patch 8 is supposed to add a whopping 12 new subclasses to the game, all free of charge. Image via Dot Esports

The final patch aims to expand on the game’s core systems significantly, adding 12 new subclasses that open the roleplaying side of the title up by a metric ton, alongside other new and exciting options, such as a photo mode and full crossplay between its many platforms. Patch 8 still doesn’t have a release date, and Larian has only said it would come in early 2025, with precise info yet to be announced. In their post addressing the accidental update to PS5 users, Larian revealed that the Patch 8 stress test hasn’t even begun yet, so PC and Xbox players watching their PlayStation friends try out test saves on new characters with the new Patch while they can will just have to keep watching wistfully until we get some more official news on the update.

This is the eighth major content update for the game and, given Larian’s track record since the summer of 2023 when BG3 launched, it’s highly likely they will continue to support the game even after it releases sometime in the coming months.

