Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Minthara companion build in BG3

Minthara is one of the less commonly used companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, and depending on the decisions that you make during Act One, it isn’t even possible to add Minthara as a companion at all. But if you’ve taken the right actions, knowing the best build to use for Minthara could be critical to your success later on in Act Two.

The Drow Paladin will only join your camp if you side with the Absolutist group of goblins that are run by her, Priestess Gut, and Dror Ragzlin. This will lock you out of adding the druid leader Halsin from your group, and you will ultimately be joining what appears to be the “bad guys.”

If this is the road you want to go down, you’ll meet Minthara for the first time in the Shattered Sanctum in the goblin camp.

How to add Minthara as a companion in BG3

Minthara will become a part of your camp after you save her from Moonrise Towers in Act Two. This will only be possible if you side with the goblin camp in Act One and start the “Raid the Grove” questline. If you don’t follow through with that quest, she will be locked from recruitment to your camp.

Related: How to romance Minthara in BG3

To recruit Minthara, you will need to save her from Moonrise Towers during your infiltration of the quest. You will find her being tortured. Saving her from the room and getting her out of the tower will ultimately result in her joining your camp, where she will be added as a companion.

Best Minthara subclass in BG3

If you’re looking to add Minthara to your team, the best subclass for her will likely depend on the group composition you plan on using for her. From a lore perspective, it seems like Oath of Vengeance is what Minthara wants to be based on spells she uses in the game. Oathbreaker might also be something that falls in line with Minthara’s vibes as well.

Related: Best Paladin build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Depending on how much you like using Shadowheart as a healer, you could maybe consider going Oath of Devotion, but that won’t fit Minthara’s personality and might feel weird to play. We recommend going with a subclass that will lean toward making Minthara your tanking and damaging alternative to Karlach and/or Lae’zel.

Best spells for Minthara in BG3

By the time you get Minthara, you should have four level one spell slots and two level two spell slots. You should be able to have somewhere around nine prepared spells, so you’ll have ample options for some healing, utility, and damaging abilities.

What you decide to take will largely depend on your group composition and how Minthara meshes with your team, but here is a list of some of the most useful and powerful options you’ll have:

Cure Wounds: There’s no reason not to have a healing spell at the ready, regardless of whether or not you intend on making Minthara a main healer. Using Minthara as a melee DPS, Cure Wounds can be used as a quick way to heal up an ally that’s also in melee range.

Aid: Similar to Cure Wounds, this temporary health bonus is a great way to buff up your party and increase everyone’s survivability early in a fight.

Magic Weapon: This buff to your weapon lasts until you take a long rest, making it worth doing before you even go into combat. It does take up a level two spell slot though, making it feel slightly less good before you reach level seven.

Branding, Searing & Thunderous Smite: You wouldn’t be playing a Paladin if you didn’t have the opportunity to smite people; these spells provide a combination of a pure damage boost and some crowd control. Depending on what your enemy’s resistances are, you might want to use one or the other.

Bless: This is one of my personal favorites for support-centric builds, but it could come in handy on Minthara as well. It will cost you an action, but if you want to find your way into melee range early in a fight, Blessing the team will help improve everyone’s damage, helping you ultimately finish off opponents more quickly.

Best feats for Minthara in BG3

Picking feats is always a tricky decision. By the time you add Minthara to your team, you should be around level six or seven at least, so you’ll have a lot of free levels to give her to catch up, and you will immediately be able to give her a feat as you pass through level four. If you’re rolling as a Vengeance or Oathbreaker Paladin, here are some of the best options you can take:

Level four: Ability Improvement is never a bad move early on in leveling a character. Make sure her Charisma is at least at 18 and her Strength is at least 16.

Level eight: Ability Improvement can help you reach 20 in your main stat, but you can also go with Great Weapon Master. Whichever you don’t select here is likely your best option for an offensive Minthara build at level 12.

Level 12: Great Weapon Master will likely be your best option unless you took that at level eight. If so, it’s probably best to go with Ability Improvement here to round out your stats.

About the author