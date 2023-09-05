Baldur’s Gate 3 drops new hotfix #5 patch notes just ahead of PS5 launch

Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 release is fast approaching, and Larian is already patching up some issues that will help performance with hotfix #5 for the game that went live today.

Along with some fixes for PS5 players, Larian has yet again patched in some more romance-related content. This time Minthara is getting a little bit of extra love, and apparently, jealousy.

We’re not in the business of giving out undue spoilers, but in a blog post to steam, Larian seemed comfortable letting fans know that Minthara won’t be too happy if players have “romantic entanglements” with her and other characters.

While many players seem to veer toward the “good” path, those that choose to side with the goblins and absolutists can unlock Minthara as a companion, and today’s hotfix will allow those players to have some new dialogue and romance with the ruthless Drow paladin.

Hotfix #5 is now live for BG3 on PC & PS5!



Minthara lovers, your ship has come in: among other fixes, this hotfix unlocks dialogue that allows you to deepen your relationship with everyone’s favourite(?) ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin.



“If approval is high enough, your romance with Minthara will progress in Act three,” the post said. “This unlocks several new dialogues allowing you to explore and deepen the relationship, and discover more details of Minthara’s backstory. Alongside many lines of interactive dialogue, many more non-interactive voiced lines are available with Minthara as a romantic partner.”

The post continues on to say that other companions will comment on your relationship with Minthara and “may even find themselves on Minthara’s bad side” if they’ve had any romantic interactions with you. Apparently, Minthara isn’t into the polyamory that other companions seem to be cool with.

