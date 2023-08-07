Baldur’s Gate 3: How to romance Minthara in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several potential love interests for your character but a particular path is needed to romance Minthara.

Whether you’re playing as an origin or custom character, there is a vast variety of NPCs you can try to lure into your sheets but romancing Minthara takes a lot more time and some questionable choices along the way.

The Drow, one of the three leaders in the Goblin camp, is aligned to The Absolute and, therefore, is particularly evil, so you’ll need to follow a similar path to align with her.

There are several steps required before you can romance Minthara, all of which are covered in our guide.

Minthara romance guide

You will need to travel to the Goblin Camp to find Minthara, who is one of the three Goblin leaders you are tasked to kill by Halsin as part of the “Rescuing the Druid Halsin” quest, but you’ll need to make a different choice.

Minthara can be found in the northeast of the Shattered Sanctum, where you can speak to her to kick off a new questline. To do that, you’ll need to tell her where the Tieflings are hiding at the Emerald Grove.

Minthara will ask you to open the gates to the Emerald Grove, as you already earned the trust of the Tieflings and the Druids, before turning on them—which sparks several battles around the camp.

The first task is taking down the Tieflings, with three fights against the Tiefling refugees in various areas of the camp. After the last fight, a slaughter of unarmed Tieflings, Minthara will tell you to take out the Druids.

You’ll need to travel to the center of the Emerald Grove and kill all the Druids there, before returning to Minthara and choosing the following dialogue options:

It’s been a privilege to fight alongside you.

Embrace the change.

Open your mind.

Minthara will inform you that she’ll come to your campsite to celebrate the victory and you can find her at the center of the camp. She will ask you if you’re ready and, after telling her you are hers, she’ll join you when you go to bed.

When interacting with a bedroll, you’ll have a choice of going to bed alone or with Minthara, and choosing the latter leads to romance.

We advise making a save before this, however, as Minthara has another surprise up her sleeve in the morning.

