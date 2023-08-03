How to find Halsin in the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are plenty of new friends to be found in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 but some, like Halsin, require some work as he must be rescued from the Goblin Camp.

Early on in Baldur’s Gate 3 you will come across the Druid Grove and will be asked to rescue Halsin from a nearby Goblin Camp, though you aren’t given any directions and are just sent on your merry way.

Halsin, who is responsible for the now infamous bear romance scene, is one of the first major choices you will come across in your playthrough, as you can either side with him and the Druids or side with Minthera and the Goblins.

Finding Halsin is not as easy as it may sound, however. It requires some cunning, some combat, and plenty of traveling.

How do you find Halsin In the Goblin Camp?

Fight or pass through the gates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel to the Blighted Village and, once inside the village, head south until you reach the stairs. Goblins will be ahead, attack them. After a short while, the lead goblin will yield.

Travel further into the Blighted Village and you’ll unlock a fast travel point. You’ll then engage some goblins on the rooftops, so it’s best to try and sneak up on them.

After defeating the Goblins, travel west out of the village and cross the bridge to reach the Goblin Camp.

At the gate, speak to the Goblins. They’ll discuss a recent raid and deny knowledge of Halsin, though they say he’s likely in the pits. Alternatively, you can fight and defeat the Goblins.

Pass through and travel north once again, then speak to the Bard in the courtyard. Again, you can speak to the Goblins or defeat them. Playing as a Drow, they tended to give me a bit more leeway than you may get with other races and I was able to move straight into the Shattered Sanctum.

Astarion is perfect for defeating the sleeping Goblins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Otherwise, head west of Crusher the Goblin, a giant who cannot be missed, climb the Knotted Roots, and move up the stairs. Take out the sleeping goblins quietly, as you’ll wake them soon otherwise. Astarion is the best bet with his Rogue skills. Destroy the cracked wall to enter the Shattered Sanctum.

Inside, Volo can be found in a room on the southeastern side and can join your camp. As for Halsin, head northeast until you reach a door. Pass through and you’ll see three Goblins throwing rocks at a bear in a cage.

Interact with the Goblins to initiate a cutscene, where the bear, Halsin, will escape. Defeat all the enemies and Halsin will revert to normal form, where you can speak to him, and he will ask you to defeat the three leaders of the camp.

If you ask him to join you, he will be a follower but it will result in combat every time you are spotted, so it’s best to go it alone and defeat the three leaders without him.

If you do so, you will save the Tieflings and the Druids but will be unable to romance Minthara.

