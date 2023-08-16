Baldur’s Gate 3: Halsin romance guide

If you love shifters or paranormal romance, then you’ll love romancing Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3. Halsin is a Wood Elf Druid you’ll meet when you save him in the Goblin Camp in Act One, but you won’t officially be able to recruit him until Act Two.

Like any good romance though, the wooing begins early, in Act One.

How to romance Halsin in BG3

Like all companions in BG3, to romance Halsin, you must say, and so things he approves of. As he is a Wood Elf and a Druid, you will gain Halsin’s approval by:

Showing kindness to animals and living creatures

Performing kind and honorable acts.

Supporting his beliefs as a Druid

Honoring and preserving nature

You’ll lose his approval by doing the oppositive, like the following:

Harming animals or being cruel

Destroying nature

Committing deplorable acts

Opposing his beliefs.

So, be sure to select the dialogue options that will enhance your approval with him if you want to romance Halsin. Although you can’t recruit him to your party until Act Two, your choices in Act One will also affect how you romance him.

Romancing Halsin in Act One

You can’t romance him if you don’t rescue him. Image via Larian Studios

In Act One, several key moments will determine whether you can even recruit and romance Halsin, and they include the following:

Rescuing Halsin in the Goblin Camp

Defeat the main leaders at the Goblin Camp

Stopping the assault on the Druid Grove

Saving both the Tieflings and Druids when Halsin confronts Kagha

Accept his offer of help regarding Moonrise Towers.

You can still fight with Halsin during this time, but he won’t be an official companion yet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t flirt your heart out. You can even try to spend a romantic night together on the night of celebration. He won’t agree, of course, but he won’t turn you down either. Then you’ll head into Act Two.

Romancing Halsin in Act Two

Thanial is a big part of getting Halsin on your team. Image via Larian Studios

You won’t be able to start romancing Halsin officially just yet (be patient!) and one of the critical moments in Act Two is the Last Light Inn, where you’ll need to be mindful of a few things to romance Halsin:

Save everyone and everything at the Inn, or at least as much as you possibly can. You must keep the inn damage-free to ensure you can meet the sleeping man.

Find Thanial, the boy that Halsin seeks. This is the quest that will determine whether you can recruit and romance Halsin. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly difficult and will require you to keep Halsin safe while engaging in combat until he returns from his inter-dimensional jaunt. If you can successfully keep him safe and finish this quest, you can finally recruit Halsin and start romancing your bear.



Romancing Halsin and your intimate night in Act three

Now you have Halsin as a companion, you can continue to raise your approval with him, and when it’s high enough and he’s ready for an intimate night, you’ll see an exclamation point over his avatar at your camp.

This means that a companion has important dialogue to share. Image via Larian Studios

When you see that exclamation point, there are specific dialogue options you should choose to trigger that extra special night.

Dialogue options to trigger your night with Halsin

Halsin mentions he forgot who he was, and it’s because of you he didn’t. When choosing your dialogue options, you want to select ones that are positive and affirmative, like:

You’re welcome

He’s then incredibly sweet and says that you’re extraordinary and then says that his heart doesn’t stir lightly, but you’re the reason for it stirring now. When he says this, choose the option:

What are you saying exactly?

Then he says some pretty extra things he’d like to do with you, and it’s not sitting around the campfire. He says you must feel the same and to tell him he’s not wrong. Now, if you’ve been romancing someone else, this next bit is a bit tricky to navigate, but you want to select the option:

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested. But I’m already in a relationship.

Halsin knows this because their “scent” lingers on your skin, but he says you need their permission before spending your intimate night together, and maybe one day, with you both. You must then select the option:

You want to share? What do you mean?

He’ll explain that he is like nature and believes passion should run free. It would be best if you then chose this option:

You don’t believe in monogamy?

He believes that while wolves mate for life, bears should have their freedom, and you might be the same. This is where you must decide whether to speak with your romantic companion, break off your relationship, or end your romance with Halsin.

In BG3, polyamory is possible, and some companions are more inclined to this concept. If you’ve been romancing any polyamorous companions like Astarion or Shadowheart, they’ll be okay with you spending the night with Halsin.

Astarion is one of the few that’s okay with you romancing Halsin. Image via Larian Studios

But, if you’ve been romancing Gale, you’ll have to break this off with him to enjoy your night with Halsin or turn Halsin down. If you choose to end things with your companion for Halsin, let’s just say they won’t be too happy with you in the morning.

So, it’s best to select the option where you’ll speak with your companion, and do that and let them know what your plans are and that there’s enough love in your heart for both of them.

Upon returning to Halsin, he will ask if you’ve spoken to your partner, and you’ll select the first option, which may look something like this:

Shadowheart is open to what you proposed.

He then makes sure you understand it’s not a monogamous relationship you’re about to enter into, and you should select the option:

I understand. This is what I want.

To trigger the intimate night, you’ll need to go to sleep and begin your intimate night.

Dialogue options for your night with Halsin

This is the most wholesome part of the night. Image via Larian Studios

Once you sleep, a cutscene will play, and you’ll see Halsin by a tree. He says he was worried this may have been too soon. Your response can be any of the following

Put your doubts aside. I’m here.

Too soon? No-I’ve been waiting a long time for this.

Why is the big, strong Archdruid Halsin nervous? Adorable

I’m not here to talk

His response will differ initially, but he’ll then say he’s scared he may devour you. And you can choose from any of these options:

Of course. What else do you think I’m here for?

I trust you.

Don’t be frightened.

But I should warn you all that this is the scene where Halsin turns into a bear when you’re ready to enjoy the night, and he apologizes. The best options to select here include:

Don’t apologize. I like it.

I’m flattered I have that effect on you. Now come here.

He then wants you to confirm you’re okay with his bear-shifting-self, and you can choose either of these options:

Yes. Change back again.

Something to keep in mind for another night.

Halsin will ask if you’re sure and follow it up with some very saucy content, and your best options are either:

Large is what I’m here for.

Just imagine we’re back in the woods.

Another time then, perhaps.

However, if this isn’t what you want, this is the last chance you have to turn him down, and you can say that this was a mistake, and the two of you will go your separate ways. Otherwise, you’ll spend the night together and wake up in your bedroll.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 romance guide: All romanceable companions and how to woo them

Romancing Halsin requires a deep understanding of his personality and nature, but once you know what they are, you can make the right choices, enjoy a great night, and continue on your journey in Act Three with your companions.

About the author