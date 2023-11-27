Baldur’s Gate 3 players wish the game had a chill scene like this

You meet multiple characters who can become your adventuring companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it doesn’t feel like these companions live much of a life outside of a few moments and cutscenes.

A player started a discussion on Nov. 26 about how the game needs a scene where characters just hang out with each other. They used a scene in Dragon Age: Inquisition as an example where characters spent a night playing poker. In BG3, however, we “rarely see the characters interact outside of banter or going up to talk to them about a major event.”

Not much talking going on there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many fans noted the scene in Dragon Age: Inquisition could be difficult to implement in BG3 because the game doesn’t force you to have companions. You might be even running solo, and then the scene wouldn’t make much sense. Players agreed the best way to add more interaction to characters is via camp, whether it’s banter or characters using the space to do something. “Little scenes of what a few of our companions are doing for the night. Gale cooking, Karlach, and Lae’zel sparring, Shadowheart and Astarion drinking, Wyll playing with Scratch, etc,” one comment read.

Another example is Mass Effect 3 where you can find crew members moving around and interacting with others. In BG3, the camp’s atmosphere just feels dead. Everyone is standing by their tents even if there’s a party going on and all you can do is have one-on-one interactions.

Sometimes little things like character interactions are all you need to immerse yourself in the game, especially one so focused on the story and its characters. Will Larian ever change this? I wouldn’t count on it, but it’s a great suggestion nonetheless.