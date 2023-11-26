Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the most surprisingly difficult part of the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of twists and turns, but one aspect of the game seems to still be more difficult for players than just about anything else—avoiding romance with companions.

By now, just about every player has seen or experienced romancing in some form in Baldur’s Gate 3. Shortly following the game’s release, Larian Studios even changed some of the reputation requirements because many companions seemed to be too willing and prepared to romance, leading to awkward situations.

However, months later, turning down people in your camp who are looking for love can still be one of the trickiest aspects of the game, as a few Reddit users commiserated about today, Nov. 26.

In a post to a subreddit dedicated to BG3, one player said that choosing dialogue options that don’t lead your companions on is the “hardest part” of the game, and other fans were quick to chime in with some of the more difficult and frustrating dialogue sequences in the game.

Gale’s longing for companionship is well-documented by people who have played the game, and those in the post were quick to note that he is the easiest to accidentally end up in awkward situations with. Perhaps the most difficult conversation to have with Gale is one in which the player character speaks with Gale about his cat.

As one player explained, it feels like there are effectively three options when speaking with Gale, players can either express their interest in him directly, flirt with him, or be somewhat rude. For many players, it feels like there isn’t much room for being friendly without having Gale fawn over them.

While Larian Studios did make changes to the reputation that players need in order to trigger potentially romantic dialogue sequences, the interactions themselves have remained unchanged. So once your companions approve of you highly enough, they will still be easily seduced. It just takes a little bit longer.