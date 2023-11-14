Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds the best way to romance Lae’zel—and it’s brutal

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to surprise everyone three months after its PC release as players keep finding new interactions with their companions. One player recently managed to trigger a romantic cutscene with Lae’zel in a quest that made most of us cry.

The player’s romantic interaction with Lae’zel happened right in the first hours of BG3, more specifically during the Owlbear Cave near Emerald Grove and Blighted Village. As soon as they killed the Owlbear mother and the Owlbear Cub proceeded to eat the corpse, Lae’zel used all her charm despite what had just happened.

During my first BG3 run, my group of friends and I also killed the Owlbear mother and were left devastated once the Owlbear Cub started eating the body. Luckily, we didn’t have Lae’zel in our party because I wasn’t in the mood for romance.

While most players would agree this wasn’t the best time for Lae’zel to take the initiative and romance our Tav, this is exactly the ruthless attitude I’d expect from Lae’zel and I’m glad this is a possibility—and so are fellow BG3 players.

“I mean, this seems totally in character for Lae’zel,” one player wrote on Reddit. “I mean, you just killed a giant beast together and are probably covered in its blood and guts, I’m surprised she didn’t full-on jump your bones right there,” another player added.

Since BG3 launched, Larian Studios has toned down the romancing as many of the companions were making uncomfortable advances toward players, which makes me believe this Lae’zel cutscene was left on purpose.

This is by far the most bizarre romantic cutscene I’ve seen, and I’ve seen plenty throughout my experience with BG3. It almost makes me want to start a new run just to see it with my own eyes, but I’m sure I’ll cry if I leave the Owlbear Cub an orphan for a second time.