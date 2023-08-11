Baldur’s Gate 3 players, assemble: Fans want to hit one million Steam players this weekend

There’s an ongoing call to arms in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community ahead of the second weekend since the full release. The Baldur’s Gate 3 player base is mobilizing to hit the staggering amount of one million concurrent players on Steam this weekend.

If you’re an avid gamer and aren’t playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re probably an exception at this point. The game has been an immense success and recorded 814,466 concurrent players in the past weekend, and more people are falling in love with it as time passes.

Redditor L1teEmUp has urged other players to open Baldur’s Gate 3 on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 2pm CT to 9pm CT, and a lot of people seem on board with the idea. Some even joked there’s nothing else they’re doing at the moment other than playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

While a lot of players are committed to logging in to Baldur’s Gate 3 this weekend, accomplishing one million concurrent players on Steam might prove to be a tall task because of all the different time zones. One other Redditor said it would be cool to reach this milestone but defended that the game has already accomplished enough.

“This game has already proven that my favorite genre of games can be popular,” the Redditor wrote. “Games don’t need microtransactions. Gamers love choices and story-driven single player games. If it is even more popular that’s a huge wake-up call for the whole gaming industry.”

Should the Baldur’s Gate 3 community accomplish getting 1 million concurrent on Steam, it will be yet another impressive statistic for the game since its full release on Aug. 3. Larian Studios revealed on Aug. 11 that players spent a combined 88 years just in character creation and that 368 players finished the game in the opening weekend, among other amusing facts.

