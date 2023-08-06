Baldur’s Gate 3 breaks into Steam’s all-time top 10 most-played games in just three days

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a rousing success, becoming one of Steam’s most-played games since its release on Aug. 3. However, looking on a grander scale, this isn’t just a great launch for 2023, but for all of Steam’s history.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of Steam’s most-played games of all time, in the top 10 despite only being out for three days, according to SteamCharts, pushing past competition like Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V, on its way to over 735,000 peak concurrent players, making it already eighth for the platform.

This is especially surprising because Baldur’s Gate 3 is an offline role-playing game. Most of the other games in the top 10 for peak concurrent players are online multiplayer games, like Apex Legends, PUBG, and CS:GO. Only a few of the biggest non-online game launches in recent history crack the top 10, like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, games with greater hype and larger marketing pushes than Baldur’s Gate 3.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 surpasses Apex’s peak player count as it continues to smash records

Back in March 2022, Elden Ring peaked at just over 950,000 players, putting it fifth in the top 10, and first for primarily offline games. As for Cyberpunk 2077, it peaked back in Dec. 2020 with just over 830,000 concurrent players, putting it squarely at seventh for Steam’s top 10 and second for offline games. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already in third, and is still rising in popularity during its launch week.

This RPG’s peak has the chance to keep rising as more and more players hop into this Dungeons and Dragons-inspired game, maybe enough to cement itself as a game-of-the-year candidate.

About the author