Larian Studios released Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC on Aug. 3 and is planning the PlayStation 5 release for Sept. 6. In the meanwhile, Xbox Series X owners from all over the world want to know when they’ll be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3 too.

It is, however, so hard to find information about the Xbox Series X port that a lot of players are thinking that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not launch for the Microsoft console and will be exclusive to PlayStation and PC. Thankfully, that’s not the case and Larian Studios is planning to release it on Xbox Series X at a later date.

Here’s everything we know about the Xbox Series X version of Baldur’s Gate 3.

When will Baldur’s Gate 3 come to Xbox Series X?

There’s no set release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X. Larian Studios hopes to provide an update at the end of 2023.

This is because the developers are having problems getting the split-screen working on the Xbox Series S and they’re unable to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox consoles without this feature, according to Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse on July 30.

Hello friend! We’ve said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time, but is in progress. This is a huge technical hurdle, but we are unable to release the game on the ecosystem without this feature. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 31, 2023

Douse made it clear that Larian Studios doesn’t have any exclusivity deal in place for Baldur’s Gate 3 and that it didn’t launch for Xbox Series X yet merely because of that technical hurdle. “We cannot remove the split-screen feature because we are obliged to launch with feature parity, and so continue to try and make it work,” Douse said.

Related: Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

So, due to this problem with the split-screen feature, it’s likely that Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch for Xbox Series X sometime in 2024. If you’re dying to play the new entry of the RPG franchise and don’t own a PlayStation 5, you can check if your PC can run it.

About the author