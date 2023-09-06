Baldur’s Gate 3: Is BG3 playable on Mac?

Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released for PlayStation 5 this month, just one month after the game’s full launch on PC. But as is often the case for many games, the title remains unavailable on many platforms.

Because Apple computers use different software than most standard PCs, developers sometimes don’t create MacOS-friendly versions of their games. This is in part because the typical computer that a gamer might use runs Windows instead. But with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, there have been some mixed signals on exactly whether the game is playable on a Mac.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 playable on Mac?

The answer is a bit complicated. Technically, Baldur’s Gate 3 early access is playable on MacOS, but the full version of the game is not available yet. The Steam page for BG3 can be a little bit deceiving because it indicates that BG3 is supported on Mac, but multiple players have reported that the Mac version of the game is still only the early access version, not the full game.

Larian Studios previously said it was targeting Sept. 6 as the release day for Mac users, but it has not provided further comment since and did not confirm that date. The announcement was in a post to the Larian Studios forums by a community manager.

While players can’t play the full version of the game yet on Mac, Larian has shared some system requirements for Mac users when it is fully available, including 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and at least an AMD Radeon460 4GB. It’s recommended to have 16GB of RAM, and if my experience on PC is indicative of how it will run on Mac, I highly suggest making sure you have the extra RAM and perhaps more processing power as well.

