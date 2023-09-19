Baldur’s Gate 3’s rare ‘fail-safe’ interactions are a testament to Larian’s attention to detail

How did they even think of that?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the very few video games that will allow players to do practically anything and everything they want, including mindlessly killing what would otherwise be important characters in the game’s story.

Recently, one player found an especially intricate series of fail-safes that Larian Studios put into Baldur’s Gate 3 to account for practically any outcome in Act One if players decided they wanted to defeat the goblin camp but also didn’t necessarily want to keep a lot of the Tieflings in the grove alive either.

Posting a video to YouTube, Proxy Gate Tactician explained that some players noticed if you kill Zevlor, the leader of the Tieflings, prior to taking out the goblin leader in Act One, Larian had a fail-safe to account for Zevlor’s absence.

Instead of Zevlor meeting you at the grove, another Tiefling leader would greet your party. But Proxy Gate took things another step further by using a previous save to kill both Zevlor and his replacement, Asharak. Sure enough, there is yet another Tiefling that will interact with you upon your return from the goblin camp. But this time, it’s someone you can’t interact with prior to this interaction.

That’s right, Larian made it so that if you kill both Zevlor and Asharak, there’s a Tiefling that you won’t even have an opportunity to kill that will greet you at the gates.

Additionally, Proxy expanded their experiment to see what would happen if you killed all of the people who would otherwise join you in your camp for a celebration party after taking out the goblin leaders. Sure enough, Larian has numerous NPCs that will still join you for a party, and each of them only exists if you kill the person that they are meant to replace.

It feels like it’s nearly impossible to account for every possible outcome in a game that has such a vast abundance of possibilities, but Larian certainly seems to have at least come pretty close.

