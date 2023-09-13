You can now remove custom characters from your party in Baldur’s Gate 3. In the latest patch, Larian Studios addressed this limitation, which had been one of the most reoccurring complaints about Baldur’s Gate 3.

The ability to remove custom characters from parties means that you no longer have to be wary about starting multiplayer campaigns or inviting your friends to jump into your campaign for an evening, as it no longer permanently alters your campaign in any way. Back in my day, it used to be that once a custom character was in your party, they were they to stay (we also hiked 60 miles to school—uphill both ways).

Removing custom characters is not only easy and streamlined—Larian Studios also developed a lore-friendly explanation for the addition or subtraction of friends’ custom characters.

How to dismiss custom characters from your party in Baldur’s Gate 3

All you have to do is speak directly to the custom character you would like to dismiss, and the only available dialogue option will be to dismiss them to Withers’ Wardrobe. Larian even added a little tidbit from the narrator to make this option more lore friendly.

Kind of dark…Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you don’t have the option to start a dialogue with a custom character, don’t panic—it isn’t a bug. This simply means that the player controlling that character is still in the current session, and as such their character cannot be dismissed. As soon as that player quits your session, you will be able to speak with their character and dismiss them.

How to use Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends to get custom characters back in Baldur’s Gate 3

Good old Withers. He already was responsible for resurrecting allies and allowing you to respec your character’s attributes and class.The patch that added removing custom characters listed Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends as the feature that allows you to remove custom characters created in multiplayer campaigns, but that is only sort of true.

The Wardrobe is simply where the Wayward Friends go, but you don’t actually need this item to remove characters. In fact, it will not even appear in your camp until you have already dismissed a custom character.

What a wholesome name. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once a character has been dismissed, you will see Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends in your camp. You can access the Wardrobe like you would any other container, and all friends’ custom characters that have been dismissed can be found stored like items in the Wardrobe. Clicking on a given custom character will return them to your game/party—it is that simple.

