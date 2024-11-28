When does Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 release?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is bringing a bunch of new features to the game despite being released over a year ago with Patch 8. If you’re wondering when these additions will be added to the title, we have a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Patch 8 in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces Photo Mode and Crossplay features to the game and 12 new subclasses to provide a new way to play. Alongside this, expect plenty of bug fixes in what could be Larian’s final “major patch” to the title.

Given the mammoth size of the update, there’s plenty to be excited about and we’ve got all the details on how long you need to wait.

When is Patch 8 released in Baldur’s Gate 3?

No definitive date has been set for the release of Patch 8 in Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, players have been informed that the patch and all the new features it introduces will arrive “early next year.”

The precise release date may be subject to change as Larian Studios announced a “stress testing” period before the launch of Patch 8, giving players the opportunity to jump in and try out the new changes. The goal from Larian is to “help us catch things before they can become an issue once a patch has been released.”

Essentially, you can view the stress testing period as a sort of beta for the new update, raising the flag on any issues that may arise before the patch is pushed out to everyone. This stress test will be available across all platforms; PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The stress test is due to begin in “early January,” but no duration has been announced. Once the stress test is complete and any issues are resolved, Patch 8 should get a definitive release date.

Prior to that, Larian Studios will be back with Community Update 31 with details on what’s being tested and how to take part. The stress test will include a “large selection of bug fixes and polishing up cinematics.”

