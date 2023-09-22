Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 is finally live, but it might not have everything we hoped for

After a one-day delay, Larian finally released Patch 3 for Baldur’s Gate 3 today, bringing players a “Magic Mirror” that can change their appearance along with support for the full game on MacOS. But after a quick look through the extensive patch notes, it’s difficult not to be just a little bit disappointed.

Sure, Mac users who have been waiting for more than a month to play the game are rejoicing, but when compared to some of the changes that came with Patch 2, today’s set of changes falls a little bit flat.

There are numerous scripting and bug fixes with the new patch that will enhance everyone’s experience and role-play immersion, but the addition of the Magic Mirror isn’t exactly the same substantive update that Larian gave players in Patch 2 with an alternate way to experience the ending of the game for Karlach.

Prior to the patch, many players noted how the game’s conclusion forced a tragic ending for the companion Karlach, and Larian responded by giving us the option to give her a better fate. With the move to Patch 3, one might have hoped that we could get more in the way of expanded options and opportunities, especially in the end game. But it doesn’t seem like those were in the cards.

While the patch might be disappointing for players who are tempted to beg for more from Larian, it’s still filled with adjustments that will make the game feel that much better to play. The patch notes, which are nearly 2,000 words long, include an expansive list of bullet points for bug fixes and minor tweaks that will make the game feel better to play. It’s just a little difficult to be too excited about this patch after the previous patch gave us such a massive opportunity to change our story.

