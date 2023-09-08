Baldur’s Gate 3 pushes hotfix #6 live to address 3 bug fixes

It's the first hotfix since the game was released on PS5.

Larian today released the sixth hotfix to Baldur’s Gate 3 since the game’s official full launch at the beginning of August. But it seems that as the hotfixes have rolled through, they’ve progressively gotten smaller, with the most recent being just three quick bug fixes.

The most recent hotfix before today came just a few days ago on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and it included some fixes to Minthara romancing. Prior to that, the game’s patch #2, not to be confused with hotfixes, dropped at the end of the month on Aug. 31, introducing new end-game cutscene options for Karlach, should you choose to team with her.

Today’s hotfix, though, had just a few very simple changes to address issues with some dialogue and controller interface issues.

Fixed an issue preventing players from starting dialogue.

Fixed issues with in-game tutorials not showing at the right time on controller interfaces.

Fixed visual artefacts in a specific Underdark dialogue.

The brief nature of this hotfix is a far cry from just a few days ago when hotfix #5 had more than 20 bullet points, including a fix that helped players from being locked out of some interactions with the absolutist companion Minthara.

This marks the first hotfix for the game since it officially launched on PlayStation 5. Hotfix #5 was pushed live on Monday, Sept. 5 just before the PlayStation 5 release. Larian has not indicated when it might release the game’s next patch or hotfix.

