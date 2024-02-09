Category:
Baldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 embraces Valentine’s Day with ‘improved smooches’ and more

The Month of Love lands in Faerun.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 05:27 pm
The Drow Twins speaking to the PC in Sharess' Caress in Baldur's Gate 3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and who else but Baldur’s Gate 3 to make the occasion the merrier? In its upcoming Patch 6, due out next week (probably on Feb. 14), Larian Studios announced many new things, and among them—new and improved kissing scenes.

“Love is in the air in Faerûn, and we’ve made improvements to locking lips with your romantic partner,” said the BG3 developers on X on Feb. 9 and shared a video of Halsin and Astarion having at it. The new kissing scenes will be more than romantic, forehead kisses and all, only amplifying the game’s already robust romance system. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 will not be limited to smooching, as the developer aims to add new idle animations in camp, new legendary actions in Honor Mode, and a whole lot more.

Larian Studios also announced “plenty of bug fixes” that are to come in Patch 6, as they continue to polish the game half a year post-launch. The previous Patch 5 included an all-new Epilogue segment that takes place after you complete the main story and hundreds of fixes, small and great, to make the game all the more pleasant and smooth. Patch 6 is just another stepping stone for the 2023 Game of the Year and it remains to be seen what Larian Studios will come up with next.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patches will likely slow down soon, however, as Larian’s chief executive recently said the studio had already completed Act One of a new project. What the project is or when it will release, no one knows, though some have already speculated it may potentially be a third entry in the Divinity: Original Sin series which has brought Larian Studios to the forefront of RPGs. In the meanwhile, we’ve all the romantic smooching and lovemaking in Baldur’s Gate 3 to enjoy.

