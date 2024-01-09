Baldur’s Gate 3 boss says they’ve finally finished Act 1 of new game

Larian Studios chief executive Sven Vincke and the team have finally finished developing the first act for a new project today, Jan. 8, and fans are speculating that the Baldur’s Gate 3 developer is working on the next Divinity: Original Sin game, DOS 3.

Now that BG3 is out and has won the 2023 game of the year award, along with several others like Best Performance and Best RPG, many are wondering what’s next for Larian Studios, the developers of BG3. While we’ve been speculating on this for quite a while, we believe Larian could be working on patches and updates for BG3, a DLC for BG3, or even Baldur’s Gate 4.

Will it be another Baldur’s Gate game or a Divinity Original Sin sequel? Image via Larian Studios

There are also many other projects they could be working on for different IPs. Vincke, the big boss at Larian Studios, revealed on Jan. 8 that after four months of writing and rewriting, he has finally figured out act one of a new project.

If you were hoping he’d reveal what this project is, unfortunately, he’s keeping it under wraps. Instead, he just teased that he was working on a new project and that it was in the planning stages. And while he has finished planning Act One, there’s a good chance that it might get scrapped or a good portion might be changed or removed, which is pretty standard in the planning stages. But it can still be painful and depressing, especially when you put your heart and soul into a project.

Although we don’t know what this project could be, many fans hope that Sven and the team at Larian are working on Divinity: Original Sin 3, as they have confirmed they will eventually return to the universe—but they never confirmed when they’d be returning to that universe.

This project might not launch for another five years, which is generally the minimum number of years it takes for a game to be fully developed. But if it’s from Larian, we can almost guarantee that whatever the game is it will be worth playing, even if it’s not BG4 or DOS3.