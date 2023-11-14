Baldur’s Gate 3 players are already celebrating ‘locked in’ Game of the Year win

After receiving eight nominations at the 2023 Game Awards, players believe Baldur’s Gate 3 will surely win the Game of the Year award and are celebrating its impending victory—even though it hasn’t actually happened yet.

The 2023 Game Awards nominations were revealed earlier today, and Larian Studios and BG3 had received eight nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Performance (by Neil Newbon, the voice actor for Astarion), Best Multiplayer, Score and Music (from Borislav Slavov), Narrative, Community Support, Game Direction, and best RPG.

With so many nominations, players are already celebrating BG3’s “locked in” victory. They believe it will win Game of the Year because it has everything players love, including a compelling storyline, immersive gameplay, a unique combat system, and much more.

Although this isn’t too shocking considering how incredible BG3 is, it is still a little surprising as CRPGs are still a niche genre, and gamers weren’t quite sure how tabletop games would work when transferred into a modern video game.

However, BG3 has proven that CRPGs are more than capable of making a fierce comeback, and millions of gamers enjoy this game style. Even Swen Vincke, the founder and CEO of Larian, hopes more CRPGs with unique stories will emerge because there’s an extensive fanbase just waiting for them.

Talents like Neil Newbon (Astarion) are also why BG3 has succeeded. Each actor in BG3 has brought their characters to life and created dedicated fanbases. It’s a shame not all of the actors could be nominated because they all deserve it, but it’s incredible to see at least one of them being recognized for their outstanding work.

Hopefully, the voice actors, the devs, and the team behind BG3 will win every single one of their nominations at the 2023 Game Awards because they deserve it.

They’re already on the road too: BG3 took a record-breaking number of awards at the 2023 Golden Joysticks, so why not steal the show once more?