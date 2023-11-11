Baldur’s Gate 3 cleaves through the Golden Joysticks, takes record-breaking number of awards

One of the most successful RPGs of 2023 has now solidified its place in gaming history after snagging a record-breaking seven awards at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards. The CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vicke, could barely even hold all the Golden Joysticks BG3 won in this massive achievement.

The popular game won five awards on its own, while one of its voice actors and Larian Studios won another two, adding up to seven total. Baldur’s Gate 3 secured awards in the following categories:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Game Community

PC Game of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year

Neil Newbon won Best Supporting Performer for his role as the vampire Astarion, who proved to be a massively popular character among the BG3 community. Larian Studios was also proclaimed the Best Studio at this year’s Golden Joysticks—a colossal achievement for the Belgian developer. If the 2023 Golden Joysticks are anything to go by, we might be looking at a Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Awards sweep in December.

Michael Douse, Larian Studios’ head of publishing, posted a photo on Twitter of Larian CEO Swen Vicke barely able to hold all the trophies he had just won. Though it may be only a photograph, Vicke’s excitement shines right through as he cradles the well-deserved Joysticks.

Other than Baldur’s Gate 3, the only other prominent title at the show was Final Fantasy 16 with two Golden Joysticks: one for Best Audio and another for Benn Star as the Best Leading Performer in his role of Clive Rosfield. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty also snagged a couple of Golden Joysticks for being the Best Expansion and having the Best Game Trailer.

The Golden Joysticks are likely an overture to what’s coming in the 2023 Game Awards ceremony. The competition is packed with high-quality, top-grossing, and beloved titles that have made 2023 a true gamer’s dream. All gaming communities and genres, especially those in the RPG department, were blessed with excellent titles this year.

We salute Larian Studios as the incumbent kings of the Golden Joysticks and can’t wait to see more next month.