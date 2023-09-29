Baldur’s Gate 3 roadmap explained: upcoming hotfixes and patches

Still things to look forward to.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best games of the year and continues to go from strength to strength, with the developers committed to providing regular updates.

After releasing on PC on Aug. 3, a PlayStation release took place on Sept. 6, followed swiftly by a release on Mac operating systems, and the final piece in the jigsaw is an Xbox Series X|S launch before the end of 2023.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of work going into Baldur’s Gate 3 and the developers have shared a roadmap of what to expect in the coming weeks and months.

You can see full details of the roadmap and what to expect below.

All hotfixes and patches released so far

We finally got a happier ending. Image via Larian Studios

The first Patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on Aug. 25 2023 and provided over 1,000 fixes, including improved romance scenes for the game’s short races—ensuring they won’t need to bring a ladder on their dates,

On Sept. 3, ahead of the PlayStation launch, Patch #2 launched and provided a happy ending for one of the game’s most popular characters, Karlach, and introduced Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, which allowed you to dismiss co-op party members from your campaign.

Sept. 22 saw Patch #3 in Baldur’s Gate 3, bringing the full release of the game to Mac and allowing you to change your character’s appearance in-game via the Magic Mirror.

Between these Patches, Larian Studios introduced several hotfixes to Baldur’s Gate 3 to squash some high-priority bugs. These hotfixes are released more regularly than Patches and are significantly smaller.

All upcoming hotfixes and patches confirmed

The wait is almost over for Xbox players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has not yet been confirmed but, if the same sort of timeline is taken to what has been seen in the previous patches, we can estimate that Patch #4 will be released in early-to-mid October.

Few details have been shared on what we can expect for Baldur’s Gate 3 in the upcoming patches, though the biggest introduction set to feature is the long-awaited release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S.

No specific details have been shared for when we can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 to release on the Microsoft platforms beyond a window of 2023 which, if there are no delays, will mean the Xbox release should take place in the next three months.

