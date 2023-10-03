Larian just quietly ruined one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s cutest characters, and players are upset

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch brought a series of changes to the game. While the gameplay adjustments were mostly welcomed by players, they think the developers may have just ruined one of the cutest characters.

In an Oct. 2 Reddit post, one player pointed out the changes made to a Sphynx called His Majesty. Well, the cutest animal in the game isn’t a Sphynx anymore—he was given fur, and players aren’t happy.

“After installing Patch 3, His Majesty is no longer a shriveled little skin cat for me. I’m heartbroken! What gives, Larian?” one player said. “I am INCONSOLABLE, LOOK WHAT THEY DID TO MY BOY,” “FIX HIS MAJESTY IMMEDIATELY, LARIAN!” another player added, manifesting their anger.

Some players think this change was made to make His Majesty look different from Steelclaw, another cat that can be found in the game—on the walls of Moonrise Towers. The feline hunts down Mind Flayer Tadpoles and is a favorite among the community.

After these new visual changes to His Majesty, though, some embraced their inner Liam Neeson from Taken and claimed Steelclaw had just become their new enemy. “Target acquired,” one player said.

I personally don’t understand what the buzz is about, since I can’t stand Sphynx cats. Seemingly many players love His Majesty’s original look and believe there is enough space in the game for two Sphinxes. But unless Larian shows us some mercy or modders start doing their work, His Majesty will remain a furry and furious monarch in Baldur’s Gate 3.

