Popular Baldur’s Gate 3 companion might finally get a happy ending in Patch 2

Larian Studios has listened to the Baldur’s Gate 3 player base and is shipping an alternative ending for Karlach in Patch 2, which is “right around the corner.”

Karlach is, for many Baldur’s Gate 3 players, one of the best companions you can unlock and add to your party throughout the journey. Some players, however, have expressed their distaste for her ending and asked Larian to add an alternative ending for Karlach.

While I don’t want to fully spoil what happens to Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, I feel that I need to at least provide some context. When I had Karlach as one of my companions, it was revealed throughout the gameplay that she had a mortal condition that seemingly didn’t have a solution. Some of my friends also experienced sad endings. Larian, though, is adding an alternative.

“We’re adding better closure to the story’s final act in the form of a more fleshed-out ending for Karlach – something many of you have been asking for,” Larian said in its latest community update on Aug. 29. “We’ve started expanding the epilogues and you’ll see the first results of that in Patch 2 with the addition of a new optional ending with Karlach. It’s fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves.”

This is good news for the Baldur’s Gate 3 community as Larian is not only going to add an alternative ending for Karlach but also ship other alternative endings for other companions in the future.

This could be enough to convince fans who finished the game to start a fresh save game later on. I know for sure that I’ll revisit Baldur’s Gate 3 after I play Starfield, another highly anticipated game of 2023.

