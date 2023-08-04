Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Karlach in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers several companions who can accompany you on your adventures, one of which is Karlach. But first, you’ll have to find her.

A Zariel Tiefline, Karlach was not available as a companion in Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access period and was instead saved for full release. But it was definitely worth the wait as she’s one of the best companions in the game.

While many companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 are available almost immediately, you’ll need to do some exploring to locate Karlach. Thankfully, though, she’s not too hard to find.

How to find Karlach

Head here to find Karlach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to locate Karlach is by talking to Wyll at the Druid Grove and recruiting him. His first quest is to find Karlach, which results in a general area being marked yellow on your map.

Specifically, Karlach can be found on the Risen Road to the southeast of the area. You can find her near the narrow river and walking close to her will initiate a cutscene.

Be warned, though: If you have Wyll in your party, he will try to kill her and you will have to persuade him to calm down.

By speaking to Karlach, you can recruit her to join you. If there’s a spot in your party, she’ll take it automatically. Otherwise, she’ll meet you at the camp.

At the camp, if you did not have Wyll in your party, the dialogue where you have to persuade him to stand down will occur there instead and progresses his storyline significantly—but we won’t spoil that for you.

