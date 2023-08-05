Baldur’s Gate 3: All BG3 companion locations – where to find all party members

Your party members in Baldur’s Gate 3 are vital parts of your story. Finding all your companions and their exact locations can be a bit of a chore. If you are wondering where you need to go to find them, you can find all BG3 companion locations below.

All BG3 companion locations

Wilderness Map and Legend

1 – Shadowheart

2 – Astarion

3 – Gale

4 – Lae’zel

5 – Karlach

6 – Wyll

Haslin (not on the map as tied to a quest)

You can gather up a party quite quickly in Baldur’s Gate 3, if you know where to go.

1 – Shadowheart

You first meet Shadowheart in the Nautiloid, where she will be trapped in a Mindflayer pod. Explore the next room to find a rune you can use to free her. If you do this, she will be found on the beach, just down from your own location, when you first arrive there. Wake her up, and resist the urge to touch her artifact to keep her trust high.

If you don’t rescue her from the pod, she can be found much further down the beach near an abandoned chapel near the Overgrown Ruins waypoint.

2 – Astarion

Astarion can be found to the southwest of the enormous wreck of the Nautiloid. The cheeky vampire can be found wandering around the paths near the cliffs. He will attempt a little ruse by claiming he has trapped one of the brain creatures nearby. He will ask for your help, and if you agree to it, he’ll pull a knife, like all good rogues.

His initial anger dissipates after you explain that you are also a victim of the Mindflayers, and after a brief chat, he will agree to join your party as you look for a cure to the parasites that are currently dooming you.

3 – Gale

On the cliff path that runs along the top of the crash Nautiloid, you will find a glowing purple sigil. This is a waypoint that is clearly malfunctioning somehow. Interact with to suddenly see a human arm stick out, then do what you can to help Gale. You can brute force it with strength or use your magical ability to soothe the raging portal. Once Gale is free, you will have a grateful new companion and a functioning portal to act as a waypoint called Roadside Cliffs.

4 – Lae’zel

Lae’zel can be found trapped in a cage just to the north of Gale’s location. Two Tieflings are discussing what to do with her when you arrive. You will be able to get Lae’zel down by using a bow, but you also need to deal with the Tieflings. The best option is to simply lie to them, claim Lae’zel is very dangerous, and that they should leave. Before they go, claim you are injured and ask for the location of a nearby camp to make your life easier. Once they are gone, shoot the bottom of the cage she is in to free her. If you don’t have a bow at this point, return to Astarion’s location and recruit him to your party, as he is armed with a bow and a dagger.

5 – Karlach

Karlach can be found near the Risen Road. Wyll is actually looking to find her and has some information on her location if you speak with him. You will know you are close when you need to battle some Knolls. Karlach is a Barbarian, so if you are struggling to have a strong physical presence in fights, she is your savior.

6 – Wyll

Wyll the Warlock can be found to the north of Roadside Cliffs. You will find a place called Emerald Grove. Some easy-to-spoiler things will happen there, and he will appear. After that, you can find him in Druid’s Grove proper, and you can chat with him to recruit him to your group.

7 – Haslin

Haslin is an unusual character as you will find him through a special quest, with some things you need to do while completing it. A major part of the story revolves around an enormous Goblin camp that you will need to deal with. He can be found in the camp, in bear form, in some pens. After you free him, you will still need to kill all three Goblin leaders for him to join. When the task is done, he will be at Druid’s Grove, and you can recruit him there.

This guide is still under construction as we discover the locations of more companions.

