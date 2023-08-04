Baldur’s Gate 3: How to free Lae’zel in BG3

Lae’zel is one of the first companions you’ll meet in Baldur’s Gate 3. She’ll help you escape the nautiloid ship in the game’s opening, but when you wake up on the beach after the ship crash-lands, she’ll be missing.

You’ll find her once again shortly after, and she’ll be in quite the pickle. Before you can rescue her, though, you’ll need to find her.

Here’s how to locate and free Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lae’zel location in the early game

After you crash-land on the beach, you can find Lae’zel a ways down the road. She’ll be trapped in a cage at the exact coordinates (X:238, Y:371), and there will be two Tieflings guarding her. When you approach this location, a dialogue will trigger with the Tieflings, and you’ll need to find a way to get rid of them.

Head to this location after waking up on the beach to find Lae’zel. Lae’zel will be trapped with two Tieflings guarding her in the starting area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get rid of the Tieflings guarding Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first step to freeing Lae’zel will be to get rid of the Tieflings. You can choose to attack them, which will automatically enter initiative. Otherwise, you can test your luck and roll Deception to try to convince them to leave. This will take into consideration your Deception stat, so be sure to try to pick a character with high advantages in this trait to enter this dialogue.

I waltzed into this encounter with Shadowheart as my pick, who has -1 to Charisma checks. Luckily, though, that didn’t seem to matter; the DC check was 10, and I rolled a 15, netting a 14 total. I passed the Deception check and was able to convince the Tieflings to leave to avoid any unnecessary fights.

I chose to talk my way out of fighting. Video by Dot Esports

How to free Lae’zel from the cage in Baldur’s Gate 3

However you decided to get rid of the guards, you’ll be faced with another challenge: getting Lae’zel out of the cage. You can shoot the cage with a bow to free Lae’zel. If you don’t have a bow, there will be one nearby, as shown in the image below, that you can pick up and equip to accomplish this task. I picked Ranger for my starting class, so I already had a bow equipped.

A bow will be on the ground nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve acquired a bow, simply click on the cage to attack it. I had to return to the high-ground area near the cage where you first find the Tieflings, as shown in the video below, before the game allowed me to attack the cage. You may need to shoot the cage several times before it finally breaks, which will cause Lae’Zel to fall to the ground.

I needed to shoot the cage a couple of times before it broke. Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve freed Lae’zel, she will join your party, saying she knows how to cure you of the Mindflayer worm in your head. The quest will automatically complete and will update the main quest “Find a Cure,” which requires you to find another character named Zorru.

