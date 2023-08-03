If you’ve chosen to create a custom character in Baldur’s Gate 3, rather than go with one of the hand-crafted Origin characters, then a major decision in your character creation process has to be class selection. But what if you’re new to this style of game, or Dungeons and Dragons, or both?

Any player making a custom character or using the Dark Urge Origin character has to make a choice between one of 12 classes (until we get to multi-classing, which is a whole different beast). Each class is unique in regards to its proficiencies, subclasses, spells, and abilities.

We’ve gone ahead and curated some of the classes we’ve found to be easier to pick up and run with, easy to create, but are also viable and strong for players of any experience level in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best starting melee classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Paladin

It’s your holy right to go forth and smite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Melee prowess, support abilities, holy damage, many weapon/armor proficiencies

Melee prowess, support abilities, holy damage, many weapon/armor proficiencies Most important abilities: Strength, Charisma, Constitution

Take the toughness and melee capabilities of a Fighter and add sustainability and support options for the party, and you’ve got a versatile class in the Paladin. Paladins are proficient with most weapons and all forms of armor, as well as the Persuasion and Intimidation skills, which can be very helpful in any playthrough. My suggestion for your Oath? Oath of the Ancients, which can heal an entire party for 10 points if everyone is within three meters. Or, you can take the path of the Oathbreaker.

Fighter

Just get in there and fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Melee prowess, ranged damage, many weapon/armor proficiencies

Melee prowess, ranged damage, many weapon/armor proficiencies Most important abilities: Strength, Dexterity, Constitution

While lacking the support options as the Paladin, the Fighter is still the true melee specialist and even gets a self-heal early in second-level ability Second Wind. Several of the fighting styles you pick at creation are excellent: Buff your Armor Class with the Defense style, ensure high damage rolls with Great Weapon Fighting, or impose a Disadvantage on enemies with the shield-based Protection style. As for your subclass choice, Battle Master unlocks a handful of unique Manoeuvres, while Eldritch Knight supplements your melee prowess with some magic.

Best starting ranged classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ranger

Deadly from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Ranged damage, stealthy, good spells later on

Ranged damage, stealthy, good spells later on Most important abilities: Dexterity, Wisdom, Constitution

The definitive class for fans of the bow and arrow is the Ranger. By focusing on your Dexterity skill, you increase your ranged prowess and make yourself harder for enemies to hit, but make sure to put some points in Wisdom for the spells you get later on. Each subclass is viable too; Beast Master adds a member to your part in a faithful animal companion, Hunter grants an ability keen for dire situations, and Gloom Stalker offers some excellent stealth options.

Rogue

What they can’t see will definitely hurt them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Ranged damage, very stealthy, good subclas ses, useful for thievery

Ranged damage, very stealthy, good subclas Most important abilities: Dexterity, Wisdom, Constitution

Speaking of stealth, a ranged Rogue is exceptional for getting the jump on enemies before a full fight breaks out. By hiding before combat, you can effectively start every fight with a ranged Sneak Attack which deals extra damage, and some of the later class features you unlock are perfect for creating distance if the fighting gets too close. All the subclasses for Rogue are good too; improve your Stealth with Thief, maximize critical strikes and actions with Assassin, or add some magic with Arcane Trickster.

Best starting magic classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Bard

The world is your audience. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Buffs and support, dialogue

Buffs and support, dialogue Most important abilities: Charisma, Dexterity, Constitution

The perfect support character for any party is the Bard. With a high Charisma score and more Skill proficiencies, the Bard is the perfect focal point for dialogue, and can help any member of the party with an attack roll, saving throw, or ability check with the Bardic Inspiration bonus action. Many of the Bard’s spells are both amusing and convenient, like Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, which leaves a creature prone with laughter for up to 10 turns.

Sorcerer

Magic is in your blood. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strengths: Large number of at-will spells, dialogue, debuffs

Large number of at-will spells, dialogue, debuffs Most important abilities: Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity

Of the primary spellcasters, the Sorcerer is slightly more favorable to beginners because of the number of Cantrips (spells that can be casted at will) they have, but they also have some really powerful and unique spell options like an explosive Ice Knife or a blinding Color Spray. Because the Sorcerer is Charisma-based too, they’re an excellent in dialogue as well. Sorcerers really get fun later on with Metamagic, which lets them alter their spells with extra effects.

