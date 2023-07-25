How to respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the most sought-after requests from the community in the lead-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 has been for developer Larian Studios to add a respec option. In gaming, “respec” means you are allowed to completely reallocate your skill points and abilities whenever you want.

In a strict role-playing game such as Baldur’s Gate 3, the nature around respeccing a character is murky, especially if you want your character to be as realistic as possible. However, if you simply want to experience the game with as many classes as possible, then the ability to respec really comes in handy.

Luckily, the developers have confirmed the respec feature will be available at launch in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s how you can take advantage of it.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Respeccing your character

Larian confirmed the respec feature in a recent developer livestream. Lead systems designer at Larian, Nick Pechenin, said: “We wanted to avoid players having to restart the whole game because it’s a very heavy narrative experience.”

For context, if you didn’t have access to a respec option, then to experience different classes, you would have to restart the game with a completely new character. Now, with this respec feature, you can simply click a button to become that new character in your playthrough.

At the moment, we don’t have much information on how the respec option will work. All we do know is you will meet an NPC along your travels in Baldur’s Gate 3 that will give you the option to respec your ability points. Talking to this NPC will allow you to “reset your class, and reinvest all of the levels,” according to Pechenin.

Related: Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition really worth it?

There’s no word on how long it will take you to reach this NPC or if it will cost anything. Whenever that information becomes available, we will update this guide.

About the author