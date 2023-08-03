How to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with compelling and unique characters that you can gradually add to your party. One of the most useful characters you will come across is a hooded skeleton named Withers.

Withers may have an unnerving character design, but he also contains one of the best abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3. After the undead magic wielder has been added to your camp, he can revive any deceased party members that you’re traveling with. This skill alone makes him an incredibly important addition that you definitely don’t want to miss. If you are trying to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you need to do.

Where to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Withers will be found in the Overgrown Ruins. You will hit this location fairly early on in your playthrough, but you can also return to the Overgrown Ruins at any point. Venture through the Roadside Cliffs and go toward the Chapel.

After you pass the Chapel, go further down the cliffs and you will eventually run into a locked door. To go any further, you will to possess a lockpicking kit and make a 15 DC check. After passing this check, you will descend into a Dank Crypt.

After pressing the button, prepare for a fight | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You shouldn’t be too challenged in this area, however there will be several skeletons that you will fight through. Stand in front of the large statue near the center of the Crypt and should be able to spot a button on the nearby wall with high enough perception.

After pressing this button, you will have a short fight sequence against an Entombed Warrior, but this shouldn’t give you too much trouble. After this, another secret door will be revealed and you will soon encounter Withers.

How to unlock Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Interact with the tomb inside the Dank Crypt and you should enter into a short cutscene. The undead NPC will reveal himself and ask you one question: “what is the worth of a single mortal’s life?”

Withers will have a short philosophical question to ask before joining your party | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You will have a variety of options to respond with. In my playthrough, I selected, “That depends on a person’s deeds.” Though this selection definitely convinces Withers to join your party, there are several other options that will also do the trick.

