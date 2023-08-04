All Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to hire them

There is a long list of potential companions you can add to your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, but some of these potential party members are only in it for the money. These companions are called Hirelings, and they are named characters that can join your party for a fee.

Unlike the main companions you can pick up along your journey, such as Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Karlach, etc., the Hirelings don’t share any special connection with you. Their main use is to give you access to a certain class or race in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, you can build out your party composition the way you want instead of having to rely on the main companions the game gives you.

If you want to see exactly how to hire a Hireling and the full list of them in Baldur’s Gate 3, keep reading the guide below.

How to hire Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before we can go into the different Hirelings you have access to, we need to establish how you hire them in the first place. This is only done after you find Withers, the Hooded Skeleton. You can first talk to Withers in the Dank Crypt, which is accessible in an underground chapel you can find just north of the Roadside Cliffs waypoint. Going through the entire crypt and finding a hidden room behind a large statue will allow you to speak with Withers and send him to your camp.

Related: How to change difficulty in Baldur’s Gate 3

For me, however, Withers just showed up at my camp randomly without me having to go through the Dank Crypt. So it appears that Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you access to the skeleton regardless.

Withers is your primary source of employing Hirelings as well as choosing to respec your characters. When you go to speak to him, he will mention the ability to hire companions for your party.

Choosing to hire or dismiss a Hireling in Baldur’s Gate 3. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this option pops up in dialogue, you can pay Withers 100 gold for each Hireling and they will be added to your party on the spot. Before doing this, though, make sure you have an available spot in your party. You can also dismiss any Hirelings you have by speaking to Withers again.

All Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a dozen possible Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3, most of which have a different class associated with them. For some reason, there are two Warlock Hirelings and no Paladin option, so be mindful of that when looking through the list.

You can see each Hireling’s name and their race/class in the list below.

Brinna Brightsong – Lightfoot Hafling Bard

Eldra Luthrinn – Gold Dwarf Barbarian

Danton – Mephistopheles Tiefling Druid

Jacelyn – High Half Elf Sorcerer

Kerz – Half-Orc Paladin

Kree Derryck – Duergar Dwarf Warlock

Maddala Deadeye – Human Rogue

Sina’zith – Githyanki Monk

Sir Fuzzalump – Rock Gnome Warlock

Varanna Sunblossom – Woof Half-Elf Fighter

Ver’yll Wenkiir – Lolth-Sworn Drow Ranger

Zenith Feur’sel – High Elf Cleric

If you have the gold to spend and one of your main party members is getting on your nerves, trying out some Hirelings is not a bad way to build a party in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, they won’t have any quests tied to them, which could be a dealbreaker for some players.

About the author