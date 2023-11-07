Baldur’s Gate 3 players are ditching almost half of the game’s companions

When it comes to team composition in Baldur’s Gate 3, players prefer to choose their companions based on who they’re romancing, best friends with, or want to get to know better over ones who synergize best with their characters. As a result, only half are making the cut.

In BG3, there are 10 companions players can befriend, romance, battle with, and complete quests for. In most games where team composition is crucial, players will often choose their team based on which one synergizes best with their character and their abilities. However, of these 10, just five are being predominately picked because they’re either romance partners or players consider them their “ride or dies.”

Unsurprisingly, popular companion combinations include Shadowheart, Astarion, Karlach, Lae’Zel, and Gale, which is slightly different from what players were choosing when BG3 launched in August. Now that players have been able to dive into BG3 and learn more about the companions, their choices are, for the most part, based on their hearts and personal preferences.

For example, Astarion will always be on my team regardless of my character’s class, race, build, or difficulty mode. This is non-negotiable.

In saying that, any of those top five companion picks—even though players are choosing them for romantic or friendship reasons—are the strongest companions in BG3 at the moment. So, even if you choose your companions based on romantic interests, as long as they fit within these five top-tier ones, you’ll still have a fun time and succeed in combat.

However, as most players enjoy BG3 in normal or story-driven difficulty mode, team composition isn’t something you have to focus on too much. The same can’t be said for Tactician mode, where you do need to choose the best companions who’ll synergize well with your character, or else your death is almost inevitable.

Though, at the end of the day, as long as you’re having fun and enjoying their company, it shouldn’t matter who you pick because you can respec them anyway.