After a month Baldur’s Gate 3 players have finally settled on the hottest character

After a long debate, it seems like Baldur’s Gate 3 players finally decided who’s the hottest character in the game. Believe us, it’s not Karlach, Astarion, Lae’Zel, or Shadowheart. This character is hotter than each of them.

One player claimed Dammon is the most attractive character on Sept. 6’s Reddit post. They pointed out a few great things about them, and others chimed in in the comments, which led to one conclusion—he truly is the hottest in Faerûn.

Firstly, the author underlined his fantastic personality traits. “He’s kind (he doesn’t charge for helping out the best companion), helpful (he went out of his way to figure out new solutions for said best companion), and hard-working (I was creepily staring at him in Act 3 for 10 minutes and man NEVER stopped hammering so you know he also has stamina *wink wink*),” they wrote.

I mean, how can you not be attracted to this guy? Screengrab by Dot Esports.

On top of that, they also admitted Dammon looks “as good, if not better than the companions.” Objectively speaking, the Tiefling looks fit, has a perfect jawline, crystal-blue eyes, and is someone who always lends you a hand. So, maybe I’m a Dammon simp as well?

Players in the comments also added their reasons for thinking “Dammon is the whole package.” One of them listed a few things, including he’s a blue-collar working man, goes “above and beyond for his friends”, has excellent coping mechanisms, and has a “gorgeous” voice.

All in all, Dammon is someone who you would also love being just friends with. One player said he wished them and Karlach good luck when they shared their first kiss in front of him. I mean, who wouldn’t want a supportive, honest friend like that, who’s also accidentally hot? It’s a shame he’s not available as a companion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

About the author