Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you romance multiple characters in BG3?

A good bit of romance never goes amiss in Baldur’s Gate 3. With a large cast of characters, hundreds of hours of gameplay, and more than a few crackling fires to curl up around, love is always an option. If you’re someone who likes to keep this spicey, you may be wondering if you can romance multiple characters in BG3.

Can you romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Multiple romances are possible in Baldur’s Gate 3. As long as you meet the right criteria to romance a character, you will be able to engage in a relationship with them. However, just like in real life, not everyone is going to be okay with being a part of a polycule. Some relationships will hit the rocks if you decide not to be monogamous with that character or if you even attempt to put the moves on someone else. Specific storylines will allow for polyamory, according to the devs, but due to the massive scope of the game, we have not been able to find out the details just yet.

How romance works in BG3

Image via Larian Studios

There are a number of important aspects of romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first is that you need to find the companion in the first place. You simply cannot romance someone you cannot speak with at the end of the day.

Once you have a companion in your party, you need to be very careful how you act around them. Certain words and actions will earn approval or disapproval from the companions. Gain too much disapproval, and you will have no chance of romancing them, and all characters need to approve of you to a certain degree if you hope you hook up with them.

The first real opportunity to romance a character comes with the mission to save some tieflings from a goblin camp. You’ll get the chance to invite another character into your bed, so pick wisely to not end up with egg on your face.

More chances will arise to hook up with characters after that, now that the full game has been released. One of the most important things to keep in mind is that some characters simply don’t like each other. Others will have contradictory likes and dislikes, so doing something one character enjoys might push another character away. Sometimes even your class will work against you, as a character like Gale has a thing for powerful magic users.

The important thing is to focus on your main squeeze and keep building those dialogue options until you progress the relationship to the point you want.

