This Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s Lae’Zel romance dream turned into an absolute nightmare

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers lots of romancing options, but it’s not always easy to get your perfect happy ending. Sometimes, it can even take a turn for the worse, as this player revealed.

Out of all BG3’s characters, they tried everything to romance Lae’zel, but miserably failed. “Most depressing ending ever,” read the Reddit thread‘s title.

The player told of their nightmare while trying to romance the Githyanki character: “Thought we really had something. She said I was her world, thought we’d settle down somewhere after we saved the world and her people,” they wrote.

The player explained they made two mistakes: the first one was freeing Orpheus, the Githyanki Prince, which got them closer to Lae’Zel (and the Emperor on their side) but would make her drift away when combined with their other big mistake.

They decided to become a mind-flayer to save Orpheus, following Lae’Zel’s advice. “Sinking realization that Lae’Zel would rather ME turn into a ghaik than this new guy she just met,” they jokingly wrote about the Prince.

Since they transformed into a mind-flayer, even though they grew close to her and saved Orpheus from harm, she left them because of that. “I ask Lae’Zel if we can still be together. She says, ‘nah, you’re a ghaik now…never gonna work’. She then gets on a dragon and rides off with her new boyfriend.”

BG3 players shared their own romance stories with Lae’Zel and showed how much the story could change with the smallest of decisions. They also made jokes about the importance of boundaries and that if they refused to become a mind-flayer for her, they would have ended up with her. There must be a life lesson to learn here.

