Baldur’s Gate 3 romance guide: All romanceable companions and how to woo them

In addition to saving the realm in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also experience romance and love with a companion. But to do so, you’ll need to develop a meaningful connection with your chosen companion, get to know them, and make all the right choices. Your choice of romantic partner also influences the opinions other companions have about your character, so choose wisely.

Read on for everything you need to know about romancing companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All romanceable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are no boundaries when it comes to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t restricted to gender, faction, or race. Baldur’s Gate 3 features seven companions you can woo and begin a romantic relationship with—Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale, Lae’Zel, Wyll, Karlach, and Minthara. However, you need to build your relationship and create a favorable opinion of yourself with your prospective romantic partner.

How to create a positive opinion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you begin wooing your prospective romantic companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must build a positive opinion with them. You can do this by completing the following:

Performing actions or deeds your prospective romantic companion approves of. Avoid doing things that they would disapprove of. Helping them achieve their personal objectives and complete their quests Learn more about them, their goals, and their ideals so you can make the right dialogue choices

Your interactions with NPCs and how you make decisions in different situations will also affect their view of you, which is why you need to learn more about your companion to make the right choices.

Although you can still talk to your companion while on the road, the best place to begin talking to them is at Camp, where you can dive deep and learn more about them, and when you’ve earned a positive opinion from them, the romancing can begin.

Ultimate guide to wooing your companion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion is a vampire and one of the companions you can romance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each of the seven companions you can prospectively romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be found in different locations; however, you’ll encounter them reasonably early in the story. They all require certain approval choices and like being wooed differently.

Companion Location Increasing Positive Opinion Romancing Tips Astarion You’ll find him by the Nautiloid shipwreck on the beach. You must be:

– Uncaring

– Sly

– Mean

– Manipulative

– A killer

– Persuasive

– A blood bag When romancing, you must choose dialogue options like saving people is terrible, and the refugee celebration party sucks. Gale You can find him at the Roadside Cliffs waypoint just after the prologue You must be:

– Making smart choices, like saving people

– Interested in magic

– Interested in knowledge

– Kind

– Not violent

– Curious and eager When romancing Gale at the Camp, you’ll want to praise him and ask for intimacy. Karlach You’ll find her at The Risen Road during the Hunt the Devil sidequest. You must be:

– Strong

– Willing to free enslaved people Romancing tips will be added soon. Lae’Zel You’ll find her in the prologue on the Nautiloid ship. You must be:

– Tough

– Aggressive in your decision-making

– Not sentimental

– Not sympathetic

– Chaotic When romancing Lae’Zel at the Camp, be upfront and choose the intimacy options. Minthara You’ll find her at the Shattered Sanctum in Act One. You must be:

– Willing to help her hunt

– Betray her adversaries

– Kill her enemies When romancing Minthara at the Camp, assist her on her quest and tell her you’re hers. However, if you do choose Minthara, Wyll will leave the Camp. Shadowheart You must find and free her from a pod on the Mind Flayer Nautiloid. You must be:

– Peaceful

– Avoid conflict

– Go against Lae’Zal When romancing Shadowheart, you must ask about Tieflings, who she worships—Shar, and agree to intimacy. Wyll You’ll find him during the Remove the Parasite quest in Chapter One. You must be:

– Heroic

– Noble

– Helpful

– Unselfish

– Unentitled

– Never agree with monsters When romancing Wyll at the Camp, you’ll need to ask him why he doesn’t like the monsters, about his glass eye, and not bring him to the Blighted Village. At the village, you’ll need to free the villagers and, back at the Camp, get Wyll to open up about his past. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to romance him fully yet.

You’ll encounter these companions in the prologue, so they’re not too hard to find. I found the best thing to do was to decide who I wanted to romance even before I started playing; that way, from the moment I met them, I could do everything possible to increase their positive opinion of me. But if your interests change early on, quickly adjust to suit their preferences.

As we progress through more of Baldur’s Gate 3’s campaign, we’ll update this guide with additional details on what they like, what they don’t like, and romancing tips.

