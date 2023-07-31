All companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

After a wait of over two decades, Baldur’s Gate 3 is here and offers a variety of companions to share your adventure with.

These special characters can be recruited to join your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 and will assist in combat, though certain conditions must be met and your actions could lead to them leaving you further down the line.

There are a total of 10 companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, all of which can be respecced to any other class in the game, though you cannot change their race. Changing a character’s class does not change their story.

Six of the companions can be played as an origin character to explore within Baldur’s Gate 3, and, if not selected, can then be found on your journey.

Table of Contents Astarion

Shadowheart

Gale

Lae’Zel

Wyll

Karlach

Halsin

Minthara

Minsc

Jaheira

Astarion

Bloodsucker, dream crusher. Image via Larian Studios

Astarion is a High-Elf Rogue companion with a noble background who can first be encountered during Chapter One or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

A vampire fleeing from a vampire lord named Cazador Sarr, Astarion has a number of skills, including Stealth and Sleight Of Hand, that can make him a valuable member of any party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In order to keep Astarion on your side, balance your behavior to be both flirty and sarcastic, and choose the right option when he reveals himself to be a vampire to your party.

Strength 8 Dexterity 17 Constitution 14 Intelligence 13 Wisdom 13 Charisma 10

Starting Equipment

Padded Armour

Leather Boots

Dagger

Shortbow

Starting Skills

Acrobatics

Sleight of Hand

Stealth

History

Perception

Deception

Persuasion

Shadowheart

A crucial role. Image via Larian Studios.

Shadowheart is a High Half-Elf Cleric companion with an urchin background who can first be encountered during Act One or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

As a Cleric, Shadowheart possesses abilities to heal allies and rebuff enemies, a key boost to any party, though her sassy nature may prove to be irritating.

To gain approval from Shadowheart, regularly disagree with Lae’Zel who she doesn’t like, and be kind to animals. The easiest way to do this is to pet Scratch whenever he appears at camp.

Strength 12 Dexterity 14 Constitution 14 Intelligence 10 Wisdom 16 Charisma 10

Starting Equipment

Circlet

Chain Shirt

Leather Boots

Mace

Studded Shield

Starting Skills

Sleight of Hand

Stealth

Religion

Insight

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 romance guide: All romanceable companions and how to woo them

Gale

Gale is a Human Wizard companion with a Sage background who can first be encountered during Act One or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

A high Intelligence stat makes Gale great when researching magical items and his priority is removing the tadpole you have in your head—so any action down that path will gain approval rating.

Being sympathetic also earns appeal from Gale but dishonest deeds do the opposite, as does embracing the tadpole’s powers.

Strength 9 Dexterity 14 Constitution 15 Intelligence 16 Wisdom 11 Charisma 13

Starting Equipment

Simple Robe

Simple Boots

Quarterstaff

Starting Skills

Arcana

History

Investigation

Insight

Lae’Zel

A tough nut to crack. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Lae’Zel is a Githyanki Fighter companion with a Soldier background who can first be encountered during the prologue or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

Fighters are an important aspect of any party in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the ability to tear enemies apart and keep weaker members of your party safe. However, she has weak Charisma and should be kept away from dialogue checks.

To keep Lae’Zel on your side, show strength and be cruel. Siding with her over Shadowheart also boosts appeal, while siding with Shadowheart does the opposite. Anything other than the Githyanki way of removing the tadpole also yields negative appeal.

Strength 17 Dexterity 13 Constitution 14 Intelligence 11 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

Starting Equipment

Githyanki Half Plate

Leather Boots

Longsword

Shortbow

Starting Skills

Athletics

Acrobatics

Arcana

Survival

Intimidation

Related: Does Baldur’s Gate 3 support cross-platform play?

Wyll

Wyll is a Human Warlock companion with a Noble background who can first be encountered during Chapter One, specifically during the Removing the Parasite quest, or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

Attributes for Wyll do not initially match up well with his class, so you need some work to make the most of him. However, a high Charisma stat makes him great for dialogue checks on your adventures.

Wyll generally dislikes it when you do cruel things, the opposite of Lae’Zel, and dislikes goblins. The best way to improve Wyll’s appeal is to be nice, including petting Scratch the dog.

Strength 9 Dexterity 13 Constitution 15 Intelligence 14 Wisdom 11 Charisma 16

Starting Equipment

Padded Armour

Leather Boots

Rapier

Starting Skills

Arcana

History

Intimidation

Persuasion

Karlach

Red hot fighting. Image via Larian Studios.

Karlach is an Asomodeus Tiefling Barbarian companion with an unknown background, who can be found at The Risen Road in Act One or can be selected for playthrough as an Origin character.

She is incredibly strong and is a solid member of any party, with the ability to quickly churn through enemies and protect the weaker members of your team.

As a former slave, freeing slaves results in appeal from Karlach, as does showing strength, while behavior of the opposite will result in disapproval.

Strength 17 Dexterity 13 Constitution 14 Intelligence 11 Wisdom 12 Charisma 8

Starting Equipment

Greataxe

Crossbow

Starting Skills

TBC

Halsin

Bear with him. Image via Larian Studios

Halsin is a Woof Elf Druid companion who can first be encountered during Act One.

Boasting the capability of turning into a bear, Halsin is extremely strong and is the infamous companion that will result in bear sex if you play your cards right.

Protecting nature is one way to increase his approval rating, which will drop if you do the opposite.

Strength 16 Dexterity 16 Constitution 16 Intelligence 12 Wisdom 18 Charisma 16

Starting Equipment

TBC

Starting Skills

TBC

Minthara

A later companion. Image via Larian Studios

Minthara is a Drow Paladin who can first be encountered during Act One at the Shattered Sanctum.

However, Minthara cannot be recruited as a companion until later in the game, though she can be romanced early on.

Minthara is a follower of The Absolute, with some members of the cult implanted with a tadpole, just like your character, so any actions to remove the tadpoles will result in negative appeal. Using the abilities provided, however, will do the opposite.

Strength TBC Dexterity TBC Constitution TBC Intelligence TBC Wisdom TBC Charisma TBC

Starting Equipment

TBC

Starting Skills

TBC

Related: What is the level cap in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Minsc

Minsc is a Human Ranger companion and is a fan favorite from the original Baldur’s Gate.

Full stats and abilities for Minsc are not yet known, but he should still come with his beloved hamster.

Raising approval rating with Minsc is likely done by completing heroic attacks and being kind to animals.

Strength TBC Dexterity TBC Constitution TBC Intelligence TBC Wisdom TBC Charisma TBC

Starting Equipment

TBC

Starting Skills

TBC

Jaheira

Jaheira is a Half-Elf Druid companion who returns from Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 and can first be encountered at Last Light Inn in Act Two.

Full stats and abilities for Jaheira are not yet known, though she was well-balanced in previous entries of the franchise and is expected to have similar stats.

As a neutral character, Jaheira is not expected to respond to both heroic or evil actions, though she is a lover of nature, so being kind to animals should provide some positive appeal.

Strength TBC Dexterity TBC Constitution TBC Intelligence TBC Wisdom TBC Charisma TBC

Starting Equipment

TBC

Starting Skills

TBC

About the author