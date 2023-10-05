Baldur’s Gate 3 might be a GOTY contender, but players agree it still has some flaws

Despite a lot of hype around other major releases this year, Baldur’s Gate 3 is 2023’s main Game of the Year contender so far. But, even the newest Larian Studios production has its flaws, and players discussed their biggest issues with the game on Oct. 4.

One player asked the Reddit community what is the worst thing about Baldur’s Gate 3 for the players. As expected, there are many different answers, but, they all point out various aspects with which we all have struggled during our time in Faerûn.

The author of the discussion underlined how some companions randomly stop following you, mostly in areas that are poisoned. That indeed does happen a lot. Personally, I experienced it a few times when exploring Underdark, and it was a pain in the neck, to say the least.

There are other fair points in the comments. One player claimed they hate when some companions just can’t jump and follow you, which we also experienced first-hand a lot of times. But, even worse is trying to fix it by switching to another companion, while the others jump back. Honestly, it’s so dumb and annoying.

Sometimes your party’s goal is just to annoy you, we believe. Image via Larian Studios

But, nothing is likely as annoying as the feature one top comment pointed out. “Traps. Like hey, I’ve discovered and pointed out this trap so don’t walk over i- … oh, you walked over it,” it reads. As a Rogue player in my first playthrough, I disarmed almost every trap on our way, but it never helped unless I picked them up.

Switching party members, no option to choose who engages in dialogue, inventory management, and more were also mentioned. These minor issues are naturally some nitpicks, and every game has one.

Although there is one we couldn’t allow just to slide by. “Mine is that it only has 3 acts. I want more maps and adventures,” one player claimed, and we wholeheartedly agree. Larian, give us a DLC soon, pretty please.

