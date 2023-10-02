Baldur’s Gate 3 players wish one companion could have been handled differently

With 10 different companions to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s no surprise each player has their favorite. It turns out one of the companions might not be as liked as others, and it’s due to how her storyline plays out.

The companion we’re talking about is Minthara. On Oct. 1, one player made a post on Reddit where they claimed Minthara’s lines make them cry even after four playthroughs of Baldur’s Gate 3. They call her the “best girl,” which has become somewhat of a meme among the community, but players in the comments actually wish she was handled differently.

A few people understand the sentiment the author of the post had towards Minthara, but can’t think the same due to the road you have to take in order to recruit them. For those who forgot: You need to side with the Goblins in the first act and raid the Emerald Grove alongside Minthara for her to join your ranks. And that’s only the beginning of your adventure to recruit her.

Even when she’s “the best girl,” I’m not the best man for an evil playthrough. I have standards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“This line would hit a lot harder if your only option to keep her alive wasn’t murdering an entire camp of refugees and losing multiple companions,” one top comment reads. “And if it was somehow possible to spare her,” another one added in response. However, there are also players who agree Minthara isn’t worth saving or recruiting either way, since she’s just evil and her goal is to wipe out a camp of refugees.

Siding with the Goblins and going for an evil-ish playthrough is the only way to have Minthara by your side in Baldur’s Gate 3. Although such choices make other companions leave you almost immediately, players believe this aspect of the game could have been expanded upon by Larian Studios.

Fans of Minthara and an evil playthrough agree such a way of playing blocks you from way too much gameplay to be worth doing. Luckily for them, a potential DLC could be coming—at least, they think so.

