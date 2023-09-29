Baldur’s Gate 3 fans agree this character is severely underrated

In a world of people thirsting after Astarion and Halsin, it’s a difficult time to be Wyll.

Often overlooked by Baldur’s Gate 3 players, Reddit user SurroundBulky4109 took it upon themselves to try and right this wrong with a thread on Sept. 29.

Spoilers for Act One of the game ahead.

Wyll talking to the main character. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Every Baldur’s Gate 3 companion has their own flaws; that’s a huge part of why we feel more invested in their arcs compared to other games within the genre. Whether it’s through greed or circumstance, the narrative offers these characters the chance to jump a hurdle in their lives toward better horizons. Wyll’s story sees a man, desperate to make a difference in the world, sign a pact with a devil. He receives powers beyond his wildest dreams, yet in doing so becomes nothing more than a pet to the painfully blasé Mizora.

There is a juxtaposition at play here that likely is why many don’t regard Wyll in a better light. For someone who professes justice and warns the player of any interaction with the delightfully confident Raphael—fellow devil to Mizora—Wyll has himself committed to something he surely knew would negatively affect his life.

The thread in question argues that this action and indeed all his actions thereafter are precisely why the “Blade of the Frontiers” should be seen in a better light. Reddit user Nyedred holds the highest-rated comment thus far, highlighting one of Wyll’s potential key decisions early on in the game. “I was really impressed … by how quickly he changed his mind on Karlach with barely any persuasion and agreeing with the evidence,” they said. “Wish he had more chances to shine with unique dialogue.”

Disliking Karlach is an impossibility of course, but the point stands that Wyll was fully behind his cause and directive. He knows that dire consequences await should he make the morally correct decision in this encounter. Even if you end up killing Karlach, Wyll expresses great regret upon learning that she is a Tiefling and not the devil he expected her to be.

His common sense and moral compass are a bedrock for your motley crew. Wyll doesn’t want or need you to fix him, but rather to reconnect him with a life he thought he had lost. This experience can be enhanced through a romance with the man, one in which many have found plenty of enjoyment. “I’m romancing him with my bard and I feel like I’m dating a Disney prince,” Reddit user flowercows said. “He is handsome and charismatic, he takes you out for a dance, he is an absolute gentleman.”

So perhaps it is time to get off Wyll’s back, OK? The community has decreed that he is a certified “good boy” and you should give him the respect and care he deserves.

Seriously, though, do not kill Karlach. I will judge you.

